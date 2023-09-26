Krug planning long stay with Blues, says they can 'turn it around quick'

Latest News

Kraft Hockeyville Hub West Lorne news

Hockeyville Hub: West Lorne
nhl training camp buzz news and notes September 26

Training Camp Buzz: Panarin, Chytil each day to day for Rangers with injury
nhl fantasy hockey top 250 200 rankings drafts players big board

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Oilers, Flames reveal Heritage Classic jerseys

Oilers, Flames unveil jerseys for 2023 Heritage Classic
Jessica Campbell coaches Seattle Kraken preseason game

Campbell, 1st woman full-time AHL coach, behind Kraken bench for preseason game
NHL preseason roundup September 25

Preseason roundup: Ekman-Larsson has 3 assists in Panthers debut
Florida Panthers 2023-24 season preview

Panthers season preview: Maintaining winning formula crucial to success
Dallas Stars 2023-24 season preview

Stars season preview: Oettinger workload, play past regulation among keys
Jason Robertson talks Dallas Stars expectations in Q and A

Robertson talks need for consistency, Stars expectations in Q&A with NHL.com
Training Camp Buzz News and Notes September 25

Training Camp Buzz: Couturier plays 1st game for Flyers since 2021
Connor Bedard fitting in with Chicago on and off ice

Bedard fitting in with Blackhawks on, off ice
nhl projections fantasy hockey forward point stats

Fantasy hockey forward point projections
NHL players preparing to visit former teams for first time this season

NHL players preparing to visit former teams for 1st time this season
nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit cheat sheet
nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now
Detroit Red Wings 2023-24 season preview

Red Wings season preview: DeBrincat, Compher added to boost offense

Krug planning long stay with Blues, says they can 'turn it around quick'

Defenseman eager to help St. Louis bounce back after missing playoffs last season

Torey Krug STL turnaround

© Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Torey Krug said he is committed to helping the St. Louis Blues contend for the Stanley Cup this season and recapture the success of their first Cup title in 2019 after failing to qualify for the playoffs last season.

"I chose to stay here," said the 32-year-old defenseman, who is beginning the fourth season of a seven-year, $45.5 million contract ($6.5 million average annual value) he signed Oct. 9, 2020, and decided not to waive his no-trade clause during the offseason. "I think I want to be part of this room, love playing for this city and wearing the Bluenote.

"It's something I'm very excited about. ... I have kids, I have a family, a lot of things to think about, but at the end of the day, like I said, I want to be here and wear the Note. We have a great locker room here, a great feeling in the room this year. I think we can turn it around quick."

Last season, the Blues (37-38-7) finished 14 points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference. It was the first time they missed the postseason since 2018 and second time since 2011. St. Louis made some moves to improve the roster, highlighted by acquiring forward Kevin Hayes in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on June 27. But the defenseman group did not change, and Krug's teammates say they're glad he's still with the Blues and wanting to play a big role in a return to the playoffs.

"We’re happy to have 'Kruger' back," Blues captain Brayden Schenn said Tuesday. "He’s an unbelievable teammate. He’s a heck of a player, a guy that has some fire in his belly this year and wants to prove people wrong, so we’re happy to have him back on our side.

"... He didn’t want to go to another organization or team where he felt he had a less chance to win, put it that way. ... We’ve got good pieces in the locker room and he wanted to be a part of it. ... Honestly, we’re lucky to have him. He’s a top power-play defenseman in the League, he’s a great teammate and we’re happy he’s on our side."

Krug had 32 points (seven goals, 25 assists) in 63 games last season, his third with St. Louis after playing his first nine NHL seasons with the Boston Bruins. He has 444 points (85 goals, 359 assists) in 701 NHL games with the Bruins and Blues and 57 points (11 goals, 46 assists) in 82 playoff games.

St. Louis Blues 2023-24 Season Preview

St. Louis coach Craig Berube said he made sure to keep an open line of communication with Krug during the offseason, and was happy with what he heard.

"We had conversations with him a while ago, and I think kept him up, just seeing where he’s at," Berube said. "He seems to be in a great spot and ready to come in and play good hockey for us. I think it started a while back ... just see where he was at mentally and what he was thinking. But he’s a good pro. I mean, he’s a competitive guy and he’s a real good pro. He wants to play here, obviously, and he likes it here, he likes the team and I think he’s in a good spot.

"When we signed him to begin with, we knew how competitive he was. That was a big part of it all."

For his part, Krug shares the same vision as Blues management and his teammates in the quest to help St. Louis win another championship.

"That's it," he said. "We have a great locker room. I feel like, if you go around and take a poll around the room, I hope I'm a big part of that room. I enjoy working and being a part of it. We had a pretty crappy year last year.

"When you don't win, anything's up for grabs and anything goes. That's the business part of hockey. If you want to be a part of the solution, you put your foot down and you try to do your job."

Krug has missed games with various injuries in each of his first three seasons with the Blues and is working his way back from an injury to his right foot sustained during offseason workouts. But he's been skating every day during training camp and said he expects to be in the lineup for the regular-season opener at the Dallas Stars on Oct. 12.

"Yeah, yeah, I'll be ready," he said. "It's a little bit of bad luck, but right now we have the time to be cautious and make sure I'm healthy going into the season and that's what we're doing.

"I feel really good, I feel comfortable obviously with the training staff, I've been through a lot with them. Some bad luck, we're working right now and I'll be ready to go."

Related Content

Inside look at St. Louis Blues

Inside look at St. Louis Blues
Brayden Schenn named captain of St Louis Blues

Schenn named Blues captain, replaces O'Reilly
Three questions facing St. Louis Blues

3 questions facing St. Louis Blues