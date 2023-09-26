Krug planning long stay with Blues, says they can 'turn it around quick'

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Torey Krug said he is committed to helping the St. Louis Blues contend for the Stanley Cup this season and recapture the success of their first Cup title in 2019 after failing to qualify for the playoffs last season.

"I chose to stay here," said the 32-year-old defenseman, who is beginning the fourth season of a seven-year, $45.5 million contract ($6.5 million average annual value) he signed Oct. 9, 2020, and decided not to waive his no-trade clause during the offseason. "I think I want to be part of this room, love playing for this city and wearing the Bluenote.

"It's something I'm very excited about. ... I have kids, I have a family, a lot of things to think about, but at the end of the day, like I said, I want to be here and wear the Note. We have a great locker room here, a great feeling in the room this year. I think we can turn it around quick."

Last season, the Blues (37-38-7) finished 14 points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference. It was the first time they missed the postseason since 2018 and second time since 2011. St. Louis made some moves to improve the roster, highlighted by acquiring forward Kevin Hayes in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on June 27. But the defenseman group did not change, and Krug's teammates say they're glad he's still with the Blues and wanting to play a big role in a return to the playoffs.

"We’re happy to have 'Kruger' back," Blues captain Brayden Schenn said Tuesday. "He’s an unbelievable teammate. He’s a heck of a player, a guy that has some fire in his belly this year and wants to prove people wrong, so we’re happy to have him back on our side.

"... He didn’t want to go to another organization or team where he felt he had a less chance to win, put it that way. ... We’ve got good pieces in the locker room and he wanted to be a part of it. ... Honestly, we’re lucky to have him. He’s a top power-play defenseman in the League, he’s a great teammate and we’re happy he’s on our side."

Krug had 32 points (seven goals, 25 assists) in 63 games last season, his third with St. Louis after playing his first nine NHL seasons with the Boston Bruins. He has 444 points (85 goals, 359 assists) in 701 NHL games with the Bruins and Blues and 57 points (11 goals, 46 assists) in 82 playoff games.