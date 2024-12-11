Excitement building in Episode 2 of ‘Road to the NHL Winter Classic’

Mathieu Joseph, a forward, and Pierre-Olivier Joseph, a defenseman, are the seventh pair of brothers to play for the St. Louis Blues. And whether it’s on the ice or off, the competition always is there.

“He’s my best friend, so there’s not a lot of bad vibes around the house,” Mathieu said after the two played a spirited game of ping-pong at the home they share. “I think we just like to compete and get ready for games, and I think we have a good influence on each other.”

It’s just one moment behind the scenes in the second episode of “Road to the Discover NHL Winter Classic Presented by Enterprise,” which debuts at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday on TNT in the United States and at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday on SN1 in Canada.

The four-part docuseries follows the Blackhawks and Blues as they prepare for the 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Dec. 31 (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

The final episode of the series will air prior to the game Dec. 31, at 3:30 p.m. ET on TNT and 4:30 p.m. ET on Sportsnet.

The second episode features more behind-the-scenes moments with St. Louis and Chicago players, coaches and staff. It includes Blackhawks center Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, marveling over the fact that NBA star LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers rarely has had a game in which he scored fewer than 10 points.

“I think it’s nine. Isn’t that the craziest stat?” Bedard said. “This guy, man. This guy, LeBron.”