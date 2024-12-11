Broberg, Holloway go back to Edmonton with Blues on ‘Road to the NHL Winter Classic’

EDMONTON -- Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg sat in a downtown Edmonton restaurant and tried to think of a Taylor Swift song.

The two St. Louis Blues players were spending a couple of extra days in the Alberta capital because the popular singer was performing in Vancouver, their final stop on a four-game road trip, and hotel rooms were limited.

“I don’t know any of her new songs,” Holloway said. “She had some big songs back in the day. ‘We Are Never (Ever) Getting Back Together,’ do you remember that song? That was a bit of a banger.

“The Swifties are nuts, too. I don’t know if you ever saw that video, she’s performing for like 80,000 people and there’s 20,000 people outside of the stadium just listening.”

“It feels like she sells out pretty good,” countered Broberg.

The extra days in Edmonton gave Holloway, a forward, and Broberg, a defenseman, an opportunity to reflect on their time with the Oilers before going to the Blues this offseason.

It is one of the behind-the-scenes moments in Episode 2 of “Road to the Discover NHL Winter Classic Presented by Enterprise,” which aired Wednesday on TNT and will be shown on SN1 in Canada at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The four-part docuseries follows the Blues and Chicago Blackhawks while they prepare for the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Dec. 31 (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

“Edmonton, I got drafted here,” Broberg said. “We had a great playoff run last year and we had a lot of fun.”

Broberg, 23, was selected by Edmonton in the first round (No. 8) of the 2019 NHL Draft and played parts of three seasons with the Oilers. Holloway, 23, was selected in the first round (No. 14) of the 2020 NHL Draft and played parts of two seasons with Edmonton.

They each helped the Oilers reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season and appeared to be a part of Edmonton’s future.

But the restricted free agents each signed an offer sheet with the Blues on Aug. 13, Broberg getting a two-year, $9.16 million deal ($4.58 annual average value) and Holloway getting a two-year, $4.58 million deal ($2.9 million AAV). The Oilers had seven days to match. They didn’t, and Broberg and Holloway went to St. Louis. They were back in Edmonton for the first time last week.

“They (Oilers) allowed me to make my start in the NHL and it’s cool coming back here,” Holloway said. “It’s definitely a little different, but they’ll always have a special place in my heart.”

Each received a cold reception by Oilers fans in a 4-2 loss on Dec. 7, booed each time they touched the puck. After the game Holloway, a Calgary native, got an opportunity to catch up with his family, who made the three-hour drive to Edmonton.

Broberg exchanged pleasantries with Oilers captain Connor McDavid and his family after the game.

Now part of Blues team that is 5-1-1 since Jim Montgomery was named coach on Nov. 24, Holloway and Broberg are each looking forward to the Winter Classic. It will be the second outdoor game for them, having played with the Oilers against the Calgary Flames in the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic last season.

“The Winter Classic will be amazing obviously,” Broberg said. “It’s a big game outdoors and I think everyone is looking forward to it.”

For Holloway and Broberg, the Winter Classic will also be a family affair. Broberg said he will have 10 people at the game. Hollway said he has eight people coming.

“I hope it’s like, cold and snowy,” Holloway said. “They’re pumped.”