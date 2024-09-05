Super 16: Cooper, Maurice top coach power rankings

Coaching in the NHL can be unfair, cruel at times, but the coaches that made the Super 16 this week do a heck of a lot of winning wherever they go because they are the best in the business.

Some, in fact, have never faced the dreaded chopping block that NHL coaches almost inevitably find themselves on.

Jon Cooper took over the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2013. It was his first NHL job. It remains his only NHL job. He's No. 1 on the list below.

Rod Brind'Amour has only coached the Carolina Hurricanes. He's No. 6. Jared Bednar has only coached the Colorado Avalanche, guiding them to the 2022 Stanley Cup championship. He's No. 8. Kris Knoblauch got his first NHL head coaching job with the Edmonton Oilers last season. They went to the Stanley Cup Final. He's No. 13.

The 16 coaches ranked in the Super 16 have a combined 6,928 wins between them. Two are in the top five in all-time wins, four are in the top 10 and six are in the top 30.

It is an elite list, and to be on it, well, it's all about the math. The 15 voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with each coach selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

So, here is the coach edition of the Super 16, with a synopsis of each and the reason why the writer/editor assigned to him ranked him where they did in their own power rankings, which are listed at the bottom.

1. Jon Cooper, Tampa Bay Lightning

Total points: 230

"You don't need any presentation with Cooper, who was No. 4 on my list. He's still waiting to get his name on the Jack Adams Award, but he has it on the Stanley Cup (2020 and 2021). Cooper will coach Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off and 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. The 57-year-old is the longest-tenured active coach in the NHL. In the NHL coaching world, the life expectancy with one team is pretty short, but Cooper redefines this concept with 12 seasons behind the bench of the Lightning." -- Jean-Francois Chaumont, LNH.com senior writer

Lightning coach Cooper interviewed on TNT

2. Paul Maurice, Florida Panthers

Total points: 221

"Maurice reached the pinnacle of the profession last season when he took the Panthers to their first Stanley Cup title. He has coached two seasons in Florida and twice it's reached the Stanley Cup Final, losing in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023. Maurice was No. 2 on my list because, well, Cooper has fared better than he has, but there's a likely spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame for Maurice, who defines longevity and success in the NHL. He is fourth in wins (869) and as soon as he coaches a game this season, he will be tied for second in seasons coached (27) with Dick Irvin, three behind Scotty Bowman. He is also second in games coached (1,848). It hasn't always been easy, but 29 years ago he started in the NHL as a young coach, and he has clearly aged well. The 57-year-old's best seasons have been his past two." -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

3. Bruce Cassidy, Vegas Golden Knights

Total points: 180

"Cassidy, No. 3 on my list, won the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights after taking the Boston Bruins to Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. He is one of nine active NHL coaches to have won the Cup. Among those with more than 82 regular-season games (one full season), he ranks eighth in winning percentage (.635). Among those in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he ranks fifth in winning percentage (.528). It's telling he will assist Cooper at the 4 Nations Face-Off with Peter DeBoer and Rick Tocchet." -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

4. Peter DeBoer, Dallas Stars

Total points: 174

"About the only thing missing from DeBoer's resume is the Stanley Cup, but because of his coaching acumen, his teams almost always seem to be in the running for a championship. He's been to the Final twice, taking the New Jersey Devils there in 2012 and the San Jose Sharks in 2016, and reached the conference final six times, including two straight Western Conference Finals with the Stars. He's excelled with top-flight, likely Hall of Famers from Ilya Kovalchuk and Zach Parise in New Jersey to Joe Thornton and Brent Burns in San Jose to now younger, emerging stars like Wyatt Johnston, Miro Heiskanen and Jake Oettinger in Dallas. He's No. 5 on my list but adding at least one NHL championship (or more; he's only 56), and he could move up quickly." -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

5. Mike Sullivan, Pittsburgh Penguins

Total points: 171

"Sullivan, No. 5 on my list, is a proven winner and his resume shows it. His 375 wins with the Penguins are the most by any coach in franchise history and he is tied for fourth in regular-season victories in the NHL since taking over in Pittsburgh on Dec. 12, 2015, when he quickly led the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships. He is one of just three United States-born coaches to have 400 NHL wins (Peter Laviolette, John Tortorella). He'll be representing his country for the fifth time when he coaches at the 4 Nations Face-Off, and then again at the 2026 Olympics. Well-deserved honors, for sure." -- Brian Compton, managing editor

6. Rod Brind'Amour, Carolina Hurricanes

Total points: 160

"Consistently strong. That's the way I look at Brind'Amour's Hurricanes season after season. Yes, they're still chasing the Stanley Cup that's eluded them since 2006, when Brind'Amour hoisted the trophy as team captain, but look at how often the Hurricanes have made personnel changes these past few seasons and yet they're still in the playoffs year after year. Much of that credit goes to Brind'Amour, who enters this season 278-130-44 in 452 games, all with Carolina. I can't imagine it taking many words for Brind'Amour to get players to buy into what he's selling. Heck, considering he's still in phenomenal shape and could probably play if needed, how do you not play hard for a guy like that? He's No. 7 on my list." -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

7. Peter Laviolette, New York Rangers

Total points: 149

"Laviolette has coached 22 seasons in the NHL and his 22nd may have been one of his finest. Yes, the Rangers have a ton of talent, but he found a structure and plan that not only led the Rangers to the Presidents' Trophy, but to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final. Alexis Lafreniere, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, blossomed in Laviolette's system as did rookie Will Cuylle. And he lets his stars play like stars including Artemi Panarin, who set NHL career highs in goals (49) and points (120). The Rangers had the third-best power play (26.4 percent) and penalty kill (84.5 percent) in the NHL and were seventh in goals allowed per game (2.76), which is why I had him fourth on my list. With a similar roster from last season and even higher expectations, the pressure will be on Laviolette again. He has the skill, demeanor and experience to handle it." -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

8. Jared Bednar, Colorado Avalanche

Total points: 148

"All Bednar does is win, which is why he was No. 4 on my list. He won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche three seasons ago, ending a two-year run by the Lightning. He has won championships in the American Hockey League and the ECHL, where he also won the championship twice as a player and is the only coach to pull off the North American pro league championship trifecta. Yes, the Avalanche have crashed out in the playoffs each of the past two seasons, but Bednar has led them to at least 50 wins in each of the past three and he won 50 games last season without captain Gabriel Landeskog. Bednar is among the true elites at his profession." -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

9. Jim Montgomery, Boston Bruins

Total points: 138

"I've been impressed with what I've seen from Montgomery in the two years he's been coach of the Bruins, the way he has elevated players into career years and the attitude he's developed around the team. There are also questions, including his deployment of his goalies in the playoffs, which is why he's No. 9 on my list. Breaking through in the postseason into the Eastern Conference Second Round, avoiding a potential second straight series loss after a 3-1 series lead, was massive, and demonstrated that Montgomery can get his players to rise to the occasion. I think the 2023 Jack Adams Award winner has the potential to continue to rise entering his fifth season as an NHL coach with the Bruins and Dallas Stars (172-75-30, .673 winning percentage), especially if he can improve his 16-17 record (.485) in the postseason." -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

10. Rick Tocchet, Vancouver Canucks

Total points: 107

"Tocchet's impact in less than two seasons with the Canucks was symbolized when he won the Jack Adams Award last season. Since he took over the Canucks on Jan. 22, 2023, they have gone 70-35-13 in the regular season, including 50-23-9 last season. He guided them to a six-game win against the Nashville Predators in the Western Conference First Round and rode third-string goalie Arturs Silovs to force the high-powered Edmonton Oilers to seven games. Tocchet, No. 6 for me, shoots from the lip and coaches the way he played: straightforward and communicative, no nonsense allowed." -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

11. John Tortorella, Philadelphia Flyers

Total points: 82

"Tortorella, set to begin his third season with the Flyers, seems to always work his best magic when the odds are against the team he's coaching. He knows what buttons to push to get the most of veterans and rookies and has that knack of building teams via hard work, grit and determination, a big reason why I have him No. 10 on my personal Super 16. Tortorella has been named a Jack Adams finalist four times (2002-03, 2003-04, 2011-12, 2016-17), winning it twice (Lightning, 2004; Columbus Blue Jackets, 2017). He faced plenty of adversity last season, his 22nd in the NHL, but the Flyers maintained a competitiveness and battle level that fans appreciated. Tortorella enters this season as the ninth-winningest coach in NHL history (742 wins) and second among those born in the United States (Laviolette, 807). He ranks third among active NHL coaches in games (1,547) and fourth in wins. In 2016-17, he guided Columbus to the best season in its 17-year history (50-24-8; 108 points), a 32-point turnaround from 2015-16 (34-40-8). In 2004, he led the Lightning to the Southeast Division title and the Stanley Cup. He'll be an assistant for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February." -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

12. Craig Berube, Toronto Maple Leafs

Total points: 77

"It was only a matter of time before Berube was back in the NHL after he was fired by the St. Louis Blues 28 games into last season. He could be a good fit with the Maple Leafs, who were looking for a different approach after letting Sheldon Keefe go following last season. I had Berube 11th on my list because he seems to know how to push the right buttons with players, particularly at the start of his tenure. His firm voice brought instant results with the Blues in 2018-19, when he coached them to their first Stanley Cup championship after repeated disappointments in the playoffs. The Maple Leafs are hoping he can do the same with them." -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

NHL Now on the hiring of Craig Berube in Toronto

13. Kris Knoblauch, Edmonton Oilers

Total points: 46

"Knoblauch knows how to win. He proved it in junior hockey in the Western Hockey League and Ontario Hockey League. He proved it in the AHL, and last season proved it in the NHL, which is why he made my list at No. 13. Knoblauch got his first NHL head coaching job when he took over the Oilers after they fired Jay Woodcroft on Nov. 12, when they were 3-9-1. Edmonton was the best team in the NHL from that point on with a .703 winning percentage (46-18-5). Knoblauch then guided the Oilers to Game 7 of the Final, losing to Maurice and the Panthers. He won championships in the WHL and OHL and got Hartford into the AHL playoffs last season for the first time since 2015. They reached the conference finals." -- Rosen

14. Andrew Brunette, Nashville Predators

Total points: 42

"Brunette's rise in the NHL head coaching ranks was as swift as it was unexpected. After taking over the Panthers early in the 2021-22 season following the dismissal of Joel Quenneville, he guided that budding championship squad to 122 regular-season points, winning the Presidents' Trophy with room to spare. To solidify his reputation of a great first-season coach, Brunette revived hope in a Nashville team that seemed to be on the brink of a rebuild. The ability to win in the playoffs is something the 51-year-old hasn't proved yet. In 2022, the Panthers were swept by the Lightning in the second round and the Predators lost the 2024 first round to the Canucks. Despite that, Brunette has become a hugely popular figure among Nashville fans and this season with the additions of Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault, the Predators are among the favorites to compete for the Stanley Cup. He's No. 15 on my Super 16." -- Paul Strizhevsky, staff writer

15. Sheldon Keefe, New Jersey Devils

Total points: 26

"In five seasons as Maple Leafs coach, Keefe won 212 games, fourth-most in the NHL in that time behind the Bruins (227), Avalanche (225) and Hurricanes (219). He led them to the playoffs in each year, including their first series win in almost 20 years. True, he had a talented roster, but his players also didn't produce when it mattered most. A fresh start for Keefe should be beneficial for the Devils, who are also looking to rebound after last season. It would not be surprising if Keefe ends up being in the Jack Adams race. For now, he's No. 14 on my list." -- David Satriano, staff writer

16. Lindy Ruff, Buffalo Sabres

Total points: 24

"Ruff is getting a second chance with the Sabres. The job is to get them back into the playoffs for the first time since 2010-11, the second-to-last season in his first run that started in 1997. He is first in Buffalo history with 571 wins, second-most wins by any coach with one team behind Al Arbour's 740 for the New York Islanders. Ruff is fifth in wins (864) and fourth in games coached (1,774). He has not won the Stanley Cup, but he got to the 1999 Final with Buffalo, one of eight postseason appearances the Sabres had with him behind their bench. Ruff brought the Stars to the playoffs twice in four seasons and guided the Devils to their best regular season in team history in 2022-23, when they had 112 points." -- Rosen

Others receiving points: Patrick Roy, New York Islanders, 16; Andre Tourigny, Utah Hockey Club, 12; Derek Lalonde, Detroit Red Wings, 9; Dan Bylsma, Seattle Kraken, 9; John Hynes, Minnesota Wild, 6; Spencer Carbery, Washington Capitals, 6; Martin St. Louis, Montreal Canadiens, 4; Dean Evason, Columbus Blue Jackets, 3

HERE'S HOW WE RANKED 'EM

AMALIE BENJAMIN

1. Jon Cooper; 2. Rod Brind'Amour; 3. Mike Sullivan; 4. Paul Maurice; 5. Bruce Cassidy; 6. Peter Laviolette; 7. Jared Bednar; 8. Craig Berube; 9. Jim Montgomery; 10. John Tortorella; 11. Pete DeBoer; 12. Lindy Ruff; 13. Rick Tocchet; 14. Andrew Brunette; 15. Kris Knoblauch; 16. John Hynes

JEAN-FRANCOIS CHAUMONT

1. Paul Maurice; 2. Jim Montgomery; 3. Rick Tocchet; 4. Jon Cooper; 5. Pete DeBoer; 6. Bruce Cassidy; 7. Rod Brind'Amour; 8. Andrew Brunette; 9. Jared Bednar; 10. Peter Laviolette; 11. John Tortorella; 12. Kris Knoblauch; 13. Mike Sullivan; 14. Craig Berube; 15. Andre Tourigny; 16. Sheldon Keefe

BRIAN COMPTON

1. Jon Cooper; 2. Paul Maurice; 3. Pete DeBoer; 4. Peter Laviolette; 5. Mike Sullivan; 6. Jared Bednar; 7. Bruce Cassidy; 8. John Tortorella; 9. Kris Knoblauch; 10. Rod Brind'Amour; 11. Jim Montgomery; 12. Craig Berube; 13. Andrew Brunette; 14. Patrick Roy; 15. Spencer Carbery; 16. Dean Evason

NICHOLAS J. COTSONIKA

1. Jon Cooper; 2. Mike Sullivan; 3. Bruce Cassidy; 4. Jared Bednar; 5. Paul Maurice; 6. Peter Laviolette; 7. John Tortorella; 8. Dan Bylsma; 9. Craig Berube; 10. Pete DeBoer; 11. Jim Montgomery; 12. Rod Brind'Amour; 13. Rick Tocchet; 14. Sheldon Keefe; 15. Andrew Brunette; 16. Lindy Ruff

TOM GULITTI

1. Jon Cooper; 2. Rod Brind'Amour; 3. Paul Maurice; 4. Jared Bednar; 5. Bruce Cassidy; 6. Mike Sullivan; 7. Rick Tocchet; 8. Peter Laviolette; 9. Pete DeBoer; 10. Jim Montgomery; 11. Craig Berube; 12. John Tortorella; 13. Andrew Brunette; 14. Kris Knoblauch; 15. Spencer Carbery; 16. Patrick Roy

ADAM KIMELMAN

1. Jon Cooper; 2. Mike Sullivan; 3. Jim Montgomery; 4. Paul Maurice; 5. Pete DeBoer; 6. Peter Laviolette; 7. Bruce Cassidy; 8. Rod Brind'Amour; 9. Jared Bednar; 10. Rick Tocchet; 11. John Tortorella; 12. Craig Berube; 13. Andrew Brunette; 14. Kris Knoblauch; 15. Derek Lalonde; 16. Andre Tourigny

MIKE G. MORREALE

1. Paul Maurice; 2. Jon Cooper; 3. Mike Sullivan; 4. Pete DeBoer; 5. Rod Brind'Amour; 6. Bruce Cassidy; 7. Peter Laviolette; 8. Craig Berube; 9. Jared Bednar; 10. John Tortorella; 11. Jim Montgomery; 12. Rick Tocchet; 13. John Hynes; 14. Patrick Roy; 15. Andrew Brunette; 16. Spencer Carbery

TRACEY MYERS

1. Paul Maurice; 2. Jon Cooper; 3. Bruce Cassidy; 4. Pete DeBoer; 5. Peter Laviolette; 6. Jared Bednar; 7. Rod Brind'Amour; 8. Mike Sullivan; 9. Craig Berube; 10. Jim Montgomery; 11. Lindy Ruff; 12. John Tortorella; 13. Rick Tocchet; 14. Sheldon Keefe; 15. Kris Knoblauch; 16. Andrew Brunette

BILL PRICE

1. Paul Maurice; 2. Jon Cooper; 3. Pete DeBoer; 4. Peter Laviolette; 5. Jim Montgomery; 6. Rod Brind'Amour; 7. Bruce Cassidy; 8. Mike Sullivan; 9. Rick Tocchet; 10. Craig Berube; 11. Kris Knoblauch; 12. Jared Bednar; 13. John Tortorella; 14. Derek Lalonde; 15. Dean Evason; 16. Spencer Carbery

SHAWN P. ROARKE

1. Paul Maurice; 2. Jon Cooper; 3. Mike Sullivan; 4. Jared Bednar; 5. Bruce Cassidy; 6. Pete DeBoer; 7. Rod Brind'Amour; 8. Jim Montgomery; 9. Peter Laviolette; 10. John Tortorella; 11. Rick Tocchet; 12. Andre Tourigny; 13. Sheldon Keefe; 14. Lindy Ruff; 15. Andrew Brunette; 16. Kris Knoblauch

DAN ROSEN

1. Jon Cooper; 2. Paul Maurice; 3. Pete DeBoer; 4. Jared Bednar; 5. Bruce Cassidy; 6. Mike Sullivan; 7. Peter Laviolette; 8. Rod Brind'Amour; 9. Jim Montgomery; 10. Rick Tocchet; 11. Craig Berube; 12. John Tortorella; 13. Kris Knoblauch; 14. Andrew Brunette; 15. Andre Tourigny; 16. Sheldon Keefe

DAVID SATRIANO

1. Jon Cooper; 2. Paul Maurice; 3. Rod Brind'Amour; 4. Pete DeBoer; 5. Mike Sullivan; 6. Jim Montgomery; 7. Peter Laviolette; 8. Bruce Cassidy; 9. Rick Tocchet; 10. Jared Bednar; 11. Andrew Brunette; 12. Patrick Roy; 13. Derek Lalonde; 14. Sheldon Keefe; 15. Andre Tourigny; 16. Lindy Ruff

PAUL STRIZHEVSKY

1. Paul Maurice; 2. Bruce Cassidy; 3. Rod Brind'Amour; 4. Jon Cooper; 5. Pete DeBoer; 6. Jim Montgomery; 7. Mike Sullivan; 8. Jared Bednar; 9. Peter Laviolette; 10. Rick Tocchet; 11. John Tortorella; 12. Craig Berube; 13. Kris Knoblauch; 14. Sheldon Keefe; 15. Andrew Brunette; 16. John Hynes

DEREK VAN DIEST

1. Jon Cooper; 2. Bruce Cassidy; 3. Paul Maurice; 4. Pete DeBoer; 5. Rick Tocchet; 6. Jim Montgomery; 7. Rod Brind'Amour; 8. Jared Bednar; 9. Peter Laviolette; 10. Kris Knoblauch; 11. Mike Sullivan; 12. Lindy Ruff; 13. Martin St. Louis; 14. Sheldon Keefe; 15. Patrick Roy; 16. John Tortorella

MIKE ZEISBERGER

1. Jon Cooper; 2. Mike Sullivan; 3. Paul Maurice; 4. Bruce Cassidy; 5. Pete DeBoer; 6. Rick Tocchet; 7. Jared Bednar; 8. Rod Brind'Amour; 9. Peter Laviolette; 10. Jim Montgomery; 11. Craig Berube; 12. Sheldon Keefe; 13. John Tortorella; 14. Lindy Ruff; 15. Patrick Roy; 16. Kris Knoblauch

