Benson, Levi buy Sabres teammates souvenirs in Prague

Their first stop was the candy store. Levi happily filled up a few bags of candy as Benson looked on and told his teammate he was more of a bakery guy.

At the next store, the boys were thrilled to find Sabres-themed nesting dolls.

“Oh, that’s sick,” Benson said when he spotted the dolls.

“No way!” Levi said.

They then asked the cashier if he knew who Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch were. The cashier said he didn’t know either guy and the young Sabres joked neither did they.

“Dahls’ Doll,” Benson said as he showed the camera his purchase. “One thousand Czech crowns. Worth blowing the budget for.”

The boys easily went over the rest of their budget, spending it on mugs, hats, shirts and watches for their teammates.

Back at the arena, Benson and Levi handed their gifts out to their teammates who were all happy with what they received.

The Sabres are in Prague to open the 2024-25 season against the New Jersey Devils as part of the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal. The teams will play at the O2 Arena on Friday and Saturday.