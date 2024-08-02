Young hockey artist making name for herself on social media

Mikkayla Lindgren, Washington Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren ’s wife, recently commissioned a piece.

Her player portraits on jerseys take around 60-70 hours to complete. She is currently working on a Steven Stamkos portrait.

Art had always been a part of Bracken’s life. Her grandmother is an artist and her mother painted murals for a time. She credits them both for teaching her. But it wasn’t until the pandemic that Bracken got super into her own craft.

“Over COVID, I would paint for 9-10 hours a day and get off of my Zoom calls to paint until like 12 AM,” Bracken said. “My sister had just started playing hockey at that time. And so, I started, you know, watching the games too and doing some of that stuff.”

In 2021, she started posting her creations on social media.

“Not much originally happened, but I think I just kept going for a few years,” Bracken said. “Now I've really found the love for it. I do it still like eight hours every day.”

Growing up a few minutes from PNC Arena, Bracken and her family would go to Carolina Hurricanes here and there. Once her sister started playing hockey in 2019, it took the family’s fandom to a whole new level. The family are now Hurricanes season ticket holders.

“My mom goes to the [season ticket holder] events. And she showed them [her artwork] to all the players. So, they've seen them before.”