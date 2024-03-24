Oshie joined by family, teammates for 1,000th NHL game ceremony

Capitals forward arrives in stylish suit, honored before facing Jets

WPG@WSH: Oshie, family celebrate 1,000 career games

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

A special day means a special look for Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie, who arrived to Capital One Arena in style ahead of the celebration for his 1,000th NHL game.

Oshie rocked a fashionable three-piece suit to the arena on Sunday before the team’s game against the Winnipeg Jets.

His teammates also dressed up for the occasion, wearing special Oshie T-shirts (or Teej-shirts) to commemorate the milestone.

That design is also featured on rally towels that were handed out to fans at the game.

During warmups, everyone changed into their No. 77 jerseys to hit the ice.

The special jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the benefit Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation. Oshie lost his Dad to Alzheimer’s back in 2021. The auction is live now and runs through April 3.

Joining Oshie for warmups were his four kids – Campbell, Lyla, Leni and Lucy – who had on custom sweatshirts and got to watch their Dad skate from the bench.

Leni and Lyla even got to read out the starting lineup before the game.

His four kids also joined him on the ice for a pregame video tribute. His mom Tina, sister Tawney and wife Lauren were also on the ice.

During the ceremony, Oshie received a commemorative Tiffany crystal from the NHL, an engraved silver stick from the Capitals (his kids got mini silver sticks) and a custom hand-painted jersey with a picture of him raising the Stanley Cup.

Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson and Nicklas Backstrom then presented Oshie with a personalized putter. Backstrom received a strong ovation as he was introduced to the crowd. The forward announced late last year that he was stepping away from the game to focus on his health.

After Oshie took a quick practice putt with his new golf club, the rest of the team joined them for a group photo.

Oshie reached the 1,000th game milestone on March 16 against the Vancouver Canucks. He played 443 games with the St. Louis Blues after the team drafted him first overall in the 2005 NHL Draft. He was then traded to the Capitals in 2015, where he won the Stanley Cup in 2018.

