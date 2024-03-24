Oshie joined by family, teammates for 1,000th NHL game ceremony

His four kids also joined him on the ice for a pregame video tribute. His mom Tina, sister Tawney and wife Lauren were also on the ice.

During the ceremony, Oshie received a commemorative Tiffany crystal from the NHL, an engraved silver stick from the Capitals (his kids got mini silver sticks) and a custom hand-painted jersey with a picture of him raising the Stanley Cup.

Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson and Nicklas Backstrom then presented Oshie with a personalized putter. Backstrom received a strong ovation as he was introduced to the crowd. The forward announced late last year that he was stepping away from the game to focus on his health.