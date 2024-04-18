Cooper wins 2024 Mr. TNT trophy

Jon Cooper added a shiny new trophy to his collection.

The Tampa Bay Lightning head coach was awarded the 2024 Mr. TNT trophy by the NHL on TNT broadcast crew on Wednesday.

Cooper thought he was doing a pregame interview before the Lightning’s last regular season game against the Toronto Maple Leafs but was surprised with the trophy by announcer Darren Pang.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion pretended to wipe his eyes with Pang’s handkerchief before accepting the trophy.

“This is awesome boys,” Cooper said after receiving the award. “This is going right in the middle of those two other trophies.”

Anson Carter joked with the Lightning head coach about winning the Mr. TNT award before winning the Jack Adams Award.

“I’m speechless and that doesn’t happen too often,” Cooper said.