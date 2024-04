The Vegas Golden Knights put a ring on it.

On Thursday, the Golden Knights surprised Annabelle Hanson, a former Make-A-Wish guest, with her own Stanley Cup Championship ring.

Goalie Logan Thompson thanked the young fan for being their motivation during the playoffs last season before gifting her the present on behalf of the Golden Knights.

Annabelle was thrilled and put the personalized ring on her finger right away. She ran over to show her parents before giving Thompson a giant hug.