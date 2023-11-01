Statements from Nicklas Backstrom and the Washington Capitals

Washington Capitals alternate captain Nicklas Backstrom and president and general manager Brian MacLellan have released the following statements on Backstrom’s injury:

“Given my ongoing injury situation, I decided to take some time and step away from the game. This is a difficult decision, but one that I feel is right for my health at this time. I want to thank my teammates, the organization, and fans for their unwavering support throughout this process. I ask for privacy at this time as I determine my next steps and viable options moving forward.”

– Nicklas Backstrom

“We stand behind Nicklas and will support him throughout this process. We know firsthand how hard he has worked and how determined he is to get back to full health. Our organization stands fully behind him while he takes his leave of absence from the team and takes time to evaluate his current health situation.”

– Brian MacLellan

Backstrom, the Capitals’ all-time assists leader, has recorded 1,033 points (271g, 762a) in 1,105 career games with Washington. Backstrom ranks second in franchise history in points, games played, power-play points (421) and overtime goals (9), and fourth in goals, power-play goals (86) and game-winning goals (39). Backstrom was drafted by the Capitals in the first round, fourth overall, in the 2006 NHL Draft and is one of two players in franchise history to play 1,000 games with Washington and record 1,000 points.