Canucks make multiple Taylor Swift references as 'Eras Tour' ends in Vancouver

Once is an accident, twice is a coincidence, three times is a pattern and any more than that is a whole Era.

The Vancouver Canucks hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning and had a specific style on social media on Sunday, the same day pop music icon Taylor Swift was preparing to close her wildly successful "Eras Tour" just next door at BC Place.

The Canucks posts were easily familiar to any "Swifite," or close relative thereof. We submit the following:

Pregame walk-in photos referenced the song "Bejeweled."