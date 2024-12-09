Canucks make multiple Taylor Swift references as 'Eras Tour' ends in Vancouver

Social media team has some fun as pop icon closes out record-breaking show

canucks taylor swift split
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Once is an accident, twice is a coincidence, three times is a pattern and any more than that is a whole Era.

The Vancouver Canucks hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning and had a specific style on social media on Sunday, the same day pop music icon Taylor Swift was preparing to close her wildly successful "Eras Tour" just next door at BC Place.

The Canucks posts were easily familiar to any "Swifite," or close relative thereof. We submit the following:

Pregame walk-in photos referenced the song "Bejeweled."

As the team took the ice, a reference to "... Ready For It?"

A picture of Quinn Hughes was a clear nod to "You Belong With Me."

Another picture of Hughes and his fishbowl visor referenced the entire Eras Tour.

While those were all pretty obvious references, after forward Kiefer Sherwood scored a goal against the Lightning, there was a bit of a deeper cut for fans.

A clip of Swift changing a lyric to "Karma" to reference her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, went viral this summer during the height of Eras Tour madness.

It was clearly not missed by the Canucks social team, as is evident here:

Hey Canucks, that's why we like you for you.

