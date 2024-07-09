Stamkos boys wear dad’s new Predators jersey in cute social media post

Looks like the Stamkos family is ready to ship off to Nashville.
On Tuesday, forward Steven Stamkos posted a photo on social media of his two sons, Carter and Chase, rocking his No. 91 Nashville Predators jersey.
© Steven Stamkos
Stamkos signed with the Predators during free agency after spending the first 16 years of his career with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Along with the jerseys, Carter and Chase had plushies of Gnash, the Predators’ mascot, and hockey sticks to go along with the theme. Of course the Predators had to acknowledge the cute photos on social media.
With all that, along with the stylish pajama pants, it looks like the Stamkos boys are more than ready to cheer on their dad in his new uniform this season.