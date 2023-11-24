Blues present O'Reilly with custom painting for 1,000th NHL game

Ryan O'Reilly will always be a piece of St. Louis Blues history.

The Blues presented their former captain with a custom painting commissioned by the team in honor of O'Reilly reaching the 1,000 NHL games played milestone.

The piece was given to O’Reilly before the Blues game against the Nashville Predators at Enterprise Center on Friday.

David Arrigo, a sports industry artist, painted the potrait on the back of O'Reilly's No. 90 Blues jersey.

The painting features drawings of O’Reilly winning the Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy with St. Louis in 2019.