Blues present O'Reilly with custom painting for 1,000th NHL game

Short Shifts

Nashville Predators honor former GM David Poile

Predators honor former GM Poile with special pregame ceremony
Cal Clutterbuck kids make sign for 1000 NHL games

Clutterbuck’s kids make homemade sign to celebrate 1,000th NHL game 
Frances Tiafoe visits Capitals at practice

Pro tennis player Tiafoe puts Capitals to the test at practice
NHL team theme night celebrations 2023-24

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Prince Harry drops puck for Canucks Sharks game

Prince Harry performs ceremonial puck drop before Canucks game
Dallas Stars to honor Mike Modano with statue

Modano to have statue unveiled by Stars on March 16
Matt Grzelcyk father steals show during Bruins dads trip

Grzelcyk’s father steals show during Bruins dads trip
Ducks host fan Patrick ODonnell on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Ducks host young fan for morning skate, game, on Hockey Fights Cancer Night
Evgeni Malkin soccer skills Penguins

Malkin goes full soccer player after losing stick
Global Series Mats Sundin Auston Matthews shirts

Fans wearing Matthews shirts at Global Series rearrange for Maple Leafs legend Sundin
Hamblin first NHL goal tribute late mother

Oilers' Hamblin honors late mother after 1st NHL goal
Dallas Stars host Finnish teen losing eyesight

Stars host teen hockey player from Finland who is losing eyesight
Alex Nedeljkovic scores 2nd career AHL goalie goal

Penguins goalie Nedeljkovic scores goal in AHL again
Mats Sundin announces Maple Leafs lineup at Global Series

Sundin announces Maple Leafs starters at Global Series
Chicago Blackhawks respond to old Travis Kelce tweet

Blackhawks respond to old Travis Kelce tweet
Connor Hellebuyck meets young fan who shadowed him

Hellebuyck meets young fan who shadowed him at practice
Bo Horvat emotional after tribute video in Vancouver return

Horvat tears up after tribute video in return to Vancouver
Jonas Brothers attend Edmonton Oilers game

Jonas Brothers attend Oilers game after concert in Edmonton

Blues present O'Reilly with custom painting for 1,000th NHL game

Veteran forward receives gift from former team after career milestone

O'Reilly art

© St. Louis Blues

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Ryan O'Reilly will always be a piece of St. Louis Blues history.

The Blues presented their former captain with a custom painting commissioned by the team in honor of O'Reilly reaching the 1,000 NHL games played milestone.

The piece was given to O’Reilly before the Blues game against the Nashville Predators at Enterprise Center on Friday.

David Arrigo, a sports industry artist, painted the potrait on the back of O'Reilly's No. 90 Blues jersey.

The painting features drawings of O’Reilly winning the Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy with St. Louis in 2019.

O'Reilly, who is in his first season with the Predators, spent five seasons with the Blues from 2018-22.

Blues head coach Craig Berube thanked the veteran forward for his professionalism and leadership throughout the years before presenting him with the painting.

The veteran played his 1,000th NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 31.

Related Content

Ryan OReilly Predators 1000 games milestone

Predators celebrate O'Reilly's 1,000th career game
Predators sport custom T-shirts in honor of O’Reilly’s 1,000th NHL game

Predators sport custom T-shirts in honor of O’Reilly’s 1,000th NHL game