Ryan O'Reilly has a flashy new way to keep track of his next thousand games.

The Nashville Predators forward received a lavish Rolex timepiece as a gift from teammates on Saturday for reaching the 1,000 games played milestone.

O'Reilly was very thankful for the gift, presented by defenseman Tyson Barrie on the team's behalf, and made a joke about "arugla, sweet potato and chickpea pasta" being the key to his longevity.