Crosby’s family celebrates in stands after 1,700th point

Naturally, Crosby got a roaring ovation from the fans in attendance, which included his dad, Troy, and mom, Trina.
The Crosby family was clearly enjoying the moment.
The three-time Stanley Cup winner joined Wayne Gretzky (2,857), Jaromir Jagr (1,921), Mark Messier (1,887), Gordie Howe (1,850), Ron Francis (1,798), Marcel Dionne (1,771), Steve Yzerman (1,755) and Mario Lemieux (1,723) as the only players in NHL history to reach the 1,700-point milestone.
Jagr was the last to get there, on Nov. 10, 2013.
As if Crosby's two assists on Monday weren’t enough, he scored late in the third period to help the Penguins pull away in a 6-3 win over the Blues.
With that, make it 1,701 points. Just another feather in Crosby’s already-full cap.