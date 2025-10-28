Crosby’s family celebrates in stands after 1,700th point

Penguins captain makes history, gets ovation from mom, dad, crowd after assist

STL@PIT: Penguins fans salute Crosby for reaching 1,700 NHL points

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Sidney Crosby made history on Monday with his 1,700th career NHL point, and his family made sure they didn't miss it.

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain became just the ninth player in history to hit that mark, on an assist on Bryan Rust’s goal early in the third period in the game against the St. Louis Blues at PPG Paints Arena.

It was his second assist of the night.

Naturally, Crosby got a roaring ovation from the fans in attendance, which included his dad, Troy, and mom, Trina.

The Crosby family was clearly enjoying the moment.

The three-time Stanley Cup winner joined Wayne Gretzky (2,857), Jaromir Jagr (1,921), Mark Messier (1,887), Gordie Howe (1,850), Ron Francis (1,798), Marcel Dionne (1,771), Steve Yzerman (1,755) and Mario Lemieux (1,723) as the only players in NHL history to reach the 1,700-point milestone.

Jagr was the last to get there, on Nov. 10, 2013.

As if Crosby's two assists on Monday weren’t enough, he scored late in the third period to help the Penguins pull away in a 6-3 win over the Blues.

With that, make it 1,701 points. Just another feather in Crosby’s already-full cap.

