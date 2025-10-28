Crosby gets 1,700th point in Penguins win against Blues

Crosby (1,701 points; 632 goals, 1,069 assists) is the ninth player in League history to hit the milestone, joining Wayne Gretzky (2,857), Jaromir Jagr (1,921), Mark Messier (1,887), Gordie Howe (1,850), Ron Francis (1,798), Marcel Dionne (1,771), Steve Yzerman (1,755) and Mario Lemieux (1,723). He is second in Penguins' history behind Lemieux, who ranks eighth all-time with 690 goals and 1,033 assists.

Bryan Rust had two goals and an assist, Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist, and Erik Karlsson had three assists for the Penguins (7-2-1), who are 5-0-1 in their past six games. Tristan Jarry made 26 saves.

Nick Bjugstad had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Kyrou and Mathieu Joseph each scored for the Blues (3-5-1), who have lost four straight (0-3-1). Joel Hofer made 19 saves.

After St. Louis scored two straight goals to tie it, Crosby set up Parker Wotherspoon with a cross-ice pass for a snap shot that put Pittsburgh back on top 3-2 at 6:37 of the second period.

Rust deflected a point shot from Karlsson, extending the lead to 4-2, 42 seconds into the third period. Crosby had the secondary assist on the goal with a set up to Karlsson for his 1,700th point.

Joseph cut it to 4-3 at 4:35 with a snap shot from the left circle on a 2-on-1.

Crosby made it 5-3 on a breakaway at 16:39, following his own rebound with a wrist shot, before Malkin scored an empty-net goal at 16:59 for the 6-3 final.

Pittsburgh scored on each of the first two shots on goal of the game 16 seconds apart.

Rust put the Penguins ahead 1-0 by taking a backhand pass from Karlsson for a snap shot from the right face-off circle 39 seconds into the first period.

Anthony Mantha then made it 2-0 at 55 seconds, finishing a pass from Malkin at the right post.

Bjugstad chipped in a pass from Nathan Walker, cutting it to 2-1 at 4:15.

Kyrou tied it 2-2 at 15:43 with a wrist shot set up by Brayden Schenn on a rush.