The name on the back of the jersey is “Tyler,” a reference to Thompson’s character in the legendary movie franchise. Thompson plays Russ Tyler in the second movie.

The Mighty Ducks is a film trilogy from the early 1990s that inspired the NHL franchise.

On the talk show, Thompson reminisced about learning to skate on the set of the film, a skill he said he’s been using ever since. Meyers said Thompson was always the best skater at "Saturday Night Live" Christmas parties.

He probably still remembers how to shoot the knuckle puck, too.