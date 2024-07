No surprise here, but the University of Maine loves Jeremy Swayman.

During the school’s summer hockey camp program, the Boston Bruins goalie (and University of Maine alum) made a surprise virtual appearance to speak to the youth campers, and it didn’t take long for the young hockey players to show their appreciation for the goalie.

Cheers of “Swayman! Swayman! Swayman!” broke out in the auditorium as Swayman couldn’t help but crack a smile.