Pavelski moves up to 2nd place at American Century Championship

Stars forward jumps up with big 2nd round, behind only former tennis pro Fish

pavelski golf 2024
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski continued his red-hot play at the American Century Championship on Saturday at Edgewood Tahoe at Lake Tahoe.

After a 21-point first round on Friday, the NHL veteran scored 28 points, an astounding round for the Stableford format tournament which awards a certain number of points per hole instead of straight stroke play.

Pavelski had the second-highest scoring round of the afternoon (28 points), jumping up to second place and trailing only former tennis pro Mardy Fish in the standings.

Fish put up an impressive 34 points on Saturday and leads the event with 57 points. Pavelski now sits at 50 points. Both players jumped Friday's leader, Carolina Panthers receiver Adam Theilen, who now sits in third place with 45 points.

Pavelski, a perennial contender in the event which features some of the biggest names across sports and entertainment, will almost assuredly have the best score among NHL players.

Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson is tied for 33rd place with former NFL receiver Larry Fitzgerald (15 points each), while 2024 Stanley Cup champion and Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk sits tied for 41st with Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis and former MLB player Shane Victorino (10 points).

Capitals forward T.J. Oshie is tied for 50th place with Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams (4 points), just in front of Basketball Hall of Famer and NHL superfan Charles Barkley (3).

The final round of the American Century Championship will be on Sunday.

Related Content

Pavelski near top of American Century Championship leaderboard

Short Shifts

Panthers' names engraved on Stanley Cup

NFL’s Sample looks sharp on ice in social media video

Pavelski near top of American Century Championship leaderboard

Best food dishes eaten out of Stanley Cup

Young Penguins fan asks prospect Yager to sign Crosby’s name in hilarious video

Josi hangs with tennis legend Federer at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Switzerland

Stamkos boys wear dad’s new Predators jersey in cute social media post

Gritty, Laughton take awkward JCPenney portraits

Panthers practice facility adds Stanley Cup decorations on ice

Crosby celebrates with Canadian men’s soccer team after Copa America victory

Ducks release T-shirt of 1st round pick Sennecke’s priceless reaction

Celebrini, Wetsch recreate childhood photo after Sharks prospect scrimmage

Reinhart chirps Panthers haters with Instagram comment on Cup tattoos 

Tkachuk, Lomberg surprise men’s league players after Panthers parade

Pediatric patient writes special song for Panthers before Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

Hamilton teaches geography class in hilarious schedule release video for Devils

Cooley posts cute photo with pet rabbit after signing with Flames

Greer celebrates Panthers signing with old picture on social media