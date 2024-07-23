Barkov, Panthers teammates honored by President of Finland

Aleksander Barkov and a few Florida Panthers teammates received a warm welcome back to Finland this week.

The Panthers captain and his fellow Finnish teammates met with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, at a special dinner honoring them for winning the Stanley Cup on Tuesday.

Barkov, forward Eetu Luostarinen, forward Anton Lundell, defenseman Niko Mikkola and assistant Tuomo Ruutu all attended the event.

The Panthers captain gifted President Stubb a signed jersey No. 16 jersey before the crew posed for a picture with the Finnish leader.