Barkov, Panthers teammates honored by President of Finland

Finnish players meet leader, gift him Florida jersey

Panthers finnish president

© Alexander Stubb

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Aleksander Barkov and a few Florida Panthers teammates received a warm welcome back to Finland this week.

The Panthers captain and his fellow Finnish teammates met with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, at a special dinner honoring them for winning the Stanley Cup on Tuesday.

Barkov, forward Eetu Luostarinen, forward Anton Lundell, defenseman Niko Mikkola and assistant Tuomo Ruutu all attended the event.

The Panthers captain gifted President Stubb a signed jersey No. 16 jersey before the crew posed for a picture with the Finnish leader.

“An honor to host our Finnish Stanley Cup winners. Great gang,” President Stubb wrote on his Instagram account. “We are so proud of you guys. Nice to have my dad around the table.”

In June, Barkov became the first-ever Finnish-born captain to win the Stanley Cup.

