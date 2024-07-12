Pavelski near top of American Century Championship leaderboard

School may be out and the weather may be warm, but it's not officially summer until Joe Pavelski is near the top of the leaderboard at the American Century Championship.

The Dallas Stars forward and veteran of 18 NHL seasons put up 21 points -- good enough for a third place tie -- after one round of the event on Friday. The three-round event will finish on Sunday.

The annual golf tournament, which features some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, is held at Edgewood Tahoe South, a Par-72, 6,709 yard course in Lake Tahoe.

The tournament uses Stableford format in which points are awarded for each score on a hole rather than a cumulative stroke-play score. A hole in one is worth eight points, an eagle is six, birdie is three, par is 1 and bogey is zero points with negative two points being awarded for a double bogey or worse.

Pavelski's big round not only comes as no surprise (he routinely finishes near the top of the event) but it comes one day after his 40th birthday.