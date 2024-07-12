Pavelski near top of American Century Championship leaderboard

Stars forward again in the mix for crown as Carlson, Oshie, Tkachuk also competing

pavelski golf 2024
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

School may be out and the weather may be warm, but it's not officially summer until Joe Pavelski is near the top of the leaderboard at the American Century Championship.

The Dallas Stars forward and veteran of 18 NHL seasons put up 21 points -- good enough for a third place tie -- after one round of the event on Friday. The three-round event will finish on Sunday.

The annual golf tournament, which features some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, is held at Edgewood Tahoe South, a Par-72, 6,709 yard course in Lake Tahoe.

The tournament uses Stableford format in which points are awarded for each score on a hole rather than a cumulative stroke-play score. A hole in one is worth eight points, an eagle is six, birdie is three, par is 1 and bogey is zero points with negative two points being awarded for a double bogey or worse.

Pavelski's big round not only comes as no surprise (he routinely finishes near the top of the event) but it comes one day after his 40th birthday.

NFL wide receiver Adam Thielen of the Carolina Panthers leads the field after one round with 24 points. Former tennis player Mardy Fish is second with 23 and Pavelski is tied with former Boston Red Sox pitcher Derek Lowe with 21.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is the event's defending champion but will not play this year as he is competing in the Olympics in Paris with the USA Men's Basketball team. His father, however, former NBA player Dell Curry is currently tied for fifth place with former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder (19 points).

Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson was the second-highest scoring NHL player, as he is tied for 35th with seven points.

Florida Panthers forward and member of the 2024 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers Matthew Tkachuk is tied for 41st with five points. In the deadlock with him are Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie, Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry and former NBA player Chandler Parsons.

Basketball Hall of Fame forward, legendary broadcaster and noted hockey superfan Charles Barkley is tied for 48th (three points).

