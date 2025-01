Alex Ovechkin had some precious corgo on board.

The Washington Capitals forward met Maxine and Hammy, who are famous corgis on the Internet, before the team hosted their Canines Night at Capital One Arena on Tuesday.

In a video posted to social media, Ovechkin was introduced to his new furry friends before putting Maxine, who was wearing sunglasses, on his back and grabbed the leash of Hammy, who had on a Capitals jersey, for a walk around the arena.