Brylin inducted into Devils Ring of Honor in pregame ceremony

Brylin was presented with a watch and a custom engraved bottle of wine. Peter McMullin – son of former Devils owner John McMullen – then gave Brylin his red Ring of Honor jacket.
John is the only other member of the Devils Ring of Honor.
After receiving his jacket, Brylin said some words, thanking everyone who helped him throughout his career.
“I’m truly grateful to be inducted into Ring of Honor after 30 years with the New Jersey Devils,” Brylin said during the ceremony. “My sincere thanks to the entire organization … for this incredible recognition.”
Brylin played 13 seasons with for the Devils from 1994-2008, winning the Stanley Cup in 1995, 2000 and 2003. He coached for the Devils’ AHL affiliates until he was named assistant coach of the team in 2022.
After his speech, Brylin’s name was revealed in the Ring of Honor and he performed the ceremonial puck drop with Devils captain Nico Hischier and Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn.
Then it was right back to business for the team’s assistant coach.