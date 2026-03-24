Kraken sport custom T-shirts for Larsson’s 1,000th NHL game

The Seattle Kraken prowled into Amerant Bank Arena in style on Tuesday.

The team sported custom T-shirt to celebrate veteran defenseman Adam Larsson’s 1,000th NHL game before their matchup against the Florida Panthers.

Three pictures of Larsson were printed on the shirts with the words, “1000 Games” and his name were written underneath. The logos of all three teams the defenseman has played for (Kraken, New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers) were printed on the bottom.

A few Kraken players cut Larsson’s signature “V-neck” on their shirts.