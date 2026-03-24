Kraken sport custom T-shirts for Larsson’s 1,000th NHL game

Team celebrates veteran defenseman’s milestone on road

Kraken Larsson 1,000th game shirts

© Seattle Kraken

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Seattle Kraken prowled into Amerant Bank Arena in style on Tuesday.

The team sported custom T-shirt to celebrate veteran defenseman Adam Larsson’s 1,000th NHL game before their matchup against the Florida Panthers.

Three pictures of Larsson were printed on the shirts with the words, “1000 Games” and his name were written underneath. The logos of all three teams the defenseman has played for (Kraken, New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers) were printed on the bottom.

A few Kraken players cut Larsson’s signature “V-neck” on their shirts.

Larsson spoke about his career milestone after the Kraken’s morning skate on Tuesday.

“I didn’t think I was going to be here after a thousand games,” Larsson said in a video posted by the Kraken on social media. “It’s kind of hard to reflect on the whole journey to get here, but it’s been awesome. My last five years in Seattle have probably been the most fun I’ve had going to the rink on a daily basis.”

Seattle posted a special tribute of video messages from Larsson's current and former teammates congratulating him on the career achievement.

Larsson is in his 15th NHL season and fifth season with Seattle. He played five seasons with the Oilers and five with the Devils, who drafted him fourth overall in the 2011 NHL Draft.

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