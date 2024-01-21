Kraken to give out beer steins designed by Grubauer

Philipp Grubauer is bringing some German flavor to Seattle Kraken fans.

The Kraken announced they will give out beer steins designed by the German goalie before their game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday.

The first 10k fans in attendance will receive a “Grubi Stein.”

A teal crest featuring the initials “SK” in the center of the stein is surrounded by a drawing of fish, waves and octopus legs wrapping around the design. The words “Kraken hockey” are written on the bottom above two flowers.

In a video posted by the Kraken, Grubauer helped promote the giveaway by chugging water out of the stein in his full hockey gear.