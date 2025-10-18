Adam Sandler snaps silly selfie with Blues mascot Louie

Perhaps the oddest buddy team-up movie of all time is in the works

Adam Sandler Blues mascot
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

The St. Louis Blues shared a photo that has the making of what would be perhaps the most bizarre buddy team-up movie of all time.

Comedian Adam Sandler and Blues mascot Louie snapped a quick selfie that the team shared on Friday.

No details. No promotional content. No rhyme. No reason.

Just the beloved star of "Happy Gilmore" and countless other hit movies with a big, blue, fuzzy bear wearing a hockey sweater and helmet.

The photo comes a day after another former "Saturday Night Live" comic-turned-movie star, Will Ferrell, wore a crown to a Los Angeles Kings game.

Again that also came with no explanation.

The Blues didn't play Friday, but they will host the Dallas Stars at Enterprise Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

