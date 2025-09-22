Sabres welcome comedy icon Sandler, gift personalized character jerseys

When the Sandman comes to town you can't just sleep through it.
Players from the Buffalo Sabres helped welcome legendary comedian Adam Sandler to KeyBank Center this weekend. Sandler was in Buffalo as part of his "You're My Best Friend" tour, spanning 33 U.S. cities this fall.
Sabres forwards Alex Tuch, Tage Thompson, Josh Doan, Beck Malenstyn and Josh Norris and defensemen Rasmus Dahlin, Michael Kesselring and Conor Timmins welcomed Sandler -- perhaps best known for playing one of the most iconic hockey player movie characters of all time in "Happy Gilmore" before reprising the role in this past summer's "Happy Gilmore 2."