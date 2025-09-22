Sabres welcome comedy icon Sandler, gift personalized character jerseys

"Happy Gilmore 2" was one of Netflix's biggest movies of the year, drawing nearly 50 million viewers.

Sandler, a well-known sports fanatic, might wear a Boston Bruins jersey in the movies but on Sunday was presented with an alternative -- a black Sabres retro jersey with "Gilmore" and No. 18 on the back. Sabres players also gifted him a blue Buffalo Bills jersey with "Boucher" and No. 9, a nod to Sandler's 1998 smash hit "The Waterboy" and a Buffalo Bandits lacrosse sweater with "Sandman" and No. 1 on the back.

Sandler has hit a few NHL arenas on his tour and even made an appearance at the 2025 NHL Draft, announcing the Bruins pick as Gilmore.