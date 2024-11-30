Donato scores twice after wearing tie that belonged to late friend Cave

Cave, who played three seasons with the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers, died in April 2020 after suffering from a brain bleed.

Donato and Cave played together with the Bruins during the 2017-18 season.

This isn’t the first time Cave’s tie has brought the veteran forward luck. In January 2022, Donato wore the tie when he was a member of the Seattle Kraken and scored a goal against –ironically– the Chicago Blackhawks.