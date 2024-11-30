Donato scores twice after wearing tie that belonged to late friend Cave

Ryan Donato wore his lucky charm on Friday.
The Chicago Blackhawks forward scored two goals after wearing his late friend Colby Cave’s tie before the team’s game against the Minnesota Wild at the Enterprise Center.
Blackhawks forward sports good luck charm before game
© Emily Cave
Cave’s widow, Emily, posted on her Instagram story a picture of Donato’s arrival outfit and wrote, “Colb’s tie. One of the best decisions I made with some of Colb’s stuff was giving some of it to his close friends or teammates so they could continue to wear them for him.”
Cave, who played three seasons with the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers, died in April 2020 after suffering from a brain bleed.
Donato and Cave played together with the Bruins during the 2017-18 season.
This isn’t the first time Cave’s tie has brought the veteran forward luck. In January 2022, Donato wore the tie when he was a member of the Seattle Kraken and scored a goal against –ironically– the Chicago Blackhawks.