Gronkowski goes lefty, scores, hypes up crowd at Fanatics Fest NYC

We've all seen the Gronk Spike. Now we have the Gronk Slapper.

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski potted a puck into a washer/dryer at Fanatics Fest NYC, a first-of-its-kind show for fans, collectors and athletes.

The likely Pro Football Hall of Famer, who smashed receiving records over 11 seasons with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring after the 2021 season, showed off some impressive accuracy in front of a large crowd at the Javits Center in New York City on Friday.