Gronkowski goes lefty, scores, hypes up crowd at Fanatics Fest NYC

Legendary former NFL tight end shows off slick shot, good accuracy

Gronkowski participates in target practice at Fanatics Fest

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

We've all seen the Gronk Spike. Now we have the Gronk Slapper.

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski potted a puck into a washer/dryer at Fanatics Fest NYC, a first-of-its-kind show for fans, collectors and athletes.

The likely Pro Football Hall of Famer, who smashed receiving records over 11 seasons with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring after the 2021 season, showed off some impressive accuracy in front of a large crowd at the Javits Center in New York City on Friday.

gronk-fan-fest4

© Dan Rosen

Gronkowski surprised some fans showing off a left-handed shot, but after just a trio of misses, drilled a puck into the lower of the two stacked appliances, a clear homage to Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who used to shoot at a washing machine in his childhood home.

After he hit the back of the machine, in true Gronk fashion the celebration was on, complete with some fun chirping at a fan who was giving him a hard time. This all went down one day after his former quarterback, NFL legend Tom Brady, also showed up and scored some goals.

Gronkowski employed a strange technique that wasn't full slap shot but definitely pulled the blade back a little, making it more than a wrist shot.

No matter the form, you can't argue with Gronkowski's results.

NHL.com senior writer Dan Rosen contributed to this report

Rob Gronkowski scores at target practice at Fanatics Fest

