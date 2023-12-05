Red Wings to give out Walman bobblehead that does 'Griddy'

Even Jake Walman's bobblehead knows how to hit the Griddy.

The Detroit Red Wings defenseman, who did the popular dance on the ice in celebration after scoring an overtime goal to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins last season, now has his own bobblehead -- or bobble-arms, maybe?

On Jan. 21, the Red Wings will give out Walman bobbleheads -- which feature Griddy celly arm action -- to the first 7,500 fans in attendance at Little Caesars Arena for a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The team shared a video of Walman and some teammates getting the first look at what defenseman Moritz Seider called the "Griddy-head."