NHL.com staff writer Anna Kulesa will be filing a biweekly notebook on all the happenings in the Professional Women’s Hockey League throughout the season. Today, a look at some of the top storylines, including the league’s expansion out west and the final playoff push.
PWHL notebook: Expansion teams announced for Vancouver and Seattle
© PWHL Vancouver/PWHL Seattle
PWHL Expands to Vancouver and Seattle
The PWHL is heading west. The league announced it will be adding two teams next season in Seattle and Vancouver. Both teams will debut in the 2025-26 season. The league will announce details of the Expansion Draft in the weeks to follow.
Vancouver will play its home games in a renovated Pacific Coliseum located at Hastings Park. The team’s colors will be pacific blue and cream. They will go by PWHL Vancouver until a name is chosen.
Seattle will play at Climate Pledge Arena and practice at the Kraken Community Iceplex, sharing with the NHL’s Seattle Kraken. The team’s colors will be emerald green and cream. They will go by PWHL Seattle until a team name is announced.
PWHL announces 2025 Draft date
The 2025 PWHL Draft will be held on Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Ottawa. The deadline for prospects to declare eligibility for the draft is May 8. The league will announce more details about the event and how the Vancouver and Seattle expansion teams will be integrated in the draft next month.
Back from international break
The PWHL returned to action on Saturday after a two-and-a-half-week break for the 2025 IIHF Women’s World Championship in České Budějovice, Czechia. The United States took home gold after defeating Canada 4-3 in overtime on April 20. It was USA’s 11th world championship gold medal. Finland defeated Czechia 4-3 in overtime to win the bronze medal. There were 42 PWHL players who won medals at the event including 16 gold medal winners from the U.S. Twenty-three won silver for Canada and three won bronze for Finland. After Wednesday, only three regular season games remain on the schedule, each team playing once more.
Battle for the last two playoff spots
The PWHL playoffs will start in May and the last two spots are up for grabs. On Wednesday, the Ottawa Charge and Boston Fleet can clinch the final two spots if the Minnesota Frost does not defeat the Charge in regulation. Currently, the Fleet are in the third spot with 44 points and Charge are in fourth with 42 points. The Frost are in fifth place with 38 points. The Montreal Victoire and Toronto Sceptres punched their playoff tickets before the break and sit in the first two seeds, respectively. With a Charge loss on Wednesday, the Sceptres will clinch a top-two seed in the playoffs and home ice advantage for the semi-finals. The PWHL’s top seed gets to choose their semi-finals opponent from the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds.
Minnesota receives their bling
Minnesota’s 2024 PWHL Walter Cup Championship ring was unveiled on Monday. The ring features “Minnesota” written in purple over the Walter Cup and 74 diamonds on the sides to represent the number of goals the team scored in the 2024 season. “2024” and “Champions” is engraved on the top and bottom of the ring. The championship game’s date “May 29, 2024” and the score “3-0” is written on the inside of the ring. Minnesota’s team motto “Win one game” is written below. On the side, the player’s name and number are engraved. Members of the 2024 PWHL Minnesota team received their rings in a private ceremony on Sunday.