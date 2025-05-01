PWHL notebook: Expansion teams announced for Vancouver and Seattle

PWHL Expands to Vancouver and Seattle

The PWHL is heading west. The league announced it will be adding two teams next season in Seattle and Vancouver. Both teams will debut in the 2025-26 season. The league will announce details of the Expansion Draft in the weeks to follow.

Vancouver will play its home games in a renovated Pacific Coliseum located at Hastings Park. The team’s colors will be pacific blue and cream. They will go by PWHL Vancouver until a name is chosen.