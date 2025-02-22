Penguins, Capitals wear helmet decals in honor of late broadcaster Lange

It was a bittersweet “hockey night in Pittsburgh” on Saturday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals honored late Penguins radio broadcaster Mike Lange with special helmet stickers during their matchup at PPG Paints Arena.

Lange died on Wednesday at the age of 76. He spent 46 years calling Penguins games, including all five of the franchise’s Stanley Cup championships.

The helmet decals featured a picture of a radio microphone with headphones over it with the broadcaster’s name written on the bottom.