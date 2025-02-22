Penguins, Capitals wear helmet decals in honor of late broadcaster Lange

Former play-by-play announcer called Pittsburgh games for 46 years

Pens Caps Lange decals

© Pittsburgh Penguins/Washington Capitals

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

It was a bittersweet “hockey night in Pittsburgh” on Saturday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals honored late Penguins radio broadcaster Mike Lange with special helmet stickers during their matchup at PPG Paints Arena.

Lange died on Wednesday at the age of 76. He spent 46 years calling Penguins games, including all five of the franchise’s Stanley Cup championships.

The helmet decals featured a picture of a radio microphone with headphones over it with the broadcaster’s name written on the bottom.

Before the game, the Penguins encouraged fans to bring signs with some of Lange’s famous sayings.

One young Penguins fan proudly held up a sign that said, “Slap me silly, Sidney!”

The team put flowers dedicated to Lange in the press box and displayed his headphones in the arena for fans to take pictures with.

A special moment of celebration was held before puck drop. Lange's family stood on the ice as a tribute video aired of the announcer. After the video, fans and players cheered in celebration of the broadcaster's life.

Elvis has left the building for one last time.

Related Content

Lange, legendary Penguins broadcaster, dies at 76

Lange's colorful calls brought Penguins hockey to life

