Lange, legendary Penguins broadcaster, dies at 76

Mike Lange, the longtime play-by-play voice of the Pittsburgh Penguins, died Wednesday at age 76.

Known for his colorful phrases such as “He beat him like a rented mule,” Lange retired in 2021 after 46 years of calling Penguins’ games on the radio and television. He was the 2001 winner of the Foster Hewitt Award, presented annually by the Hockey Hall of Fame and selected by the NHL Broadcasters Association for excellence in hockey broadcasting and contributions to the game.

“The Penguins organization joins the family, friends and fans of legendary broadcaster Mike Lange as we mourn his passing and remember his remarkable life,” the Penguins said in a statement. “Mike Lange was a wordsmith – a magician behind the mic. The Californian quickly became a quintessential Pittsburgher, and his colorful calls and smooth cadence brought Penguins hockey to life. The Hall-of-Famer’s voice is synonymous with the biggest calls in franchise history, including all five Stanley Cup championships, and his unique one-liners and knack for anticipating game-changing plays set him apart from other announcers. Only Mike could make the biggest names in hockey seem more magical with just his voice.

“Mike was so much more than a legendary broadcaster. He was respected by the players and the coaches and beloved by the fans. Because of him, hockey nights in Pittsburgh had the entire city, ‘smilin’ like a butcher’s dog.’”

A native of Sacramento, California, Lange studied broadcasting at Sacramento State University before starting his career as the radio voice of the Phoenix Roadrunners in the Western Hockey League in 1970. He later served as the play-by-play announcer for the San Diego Gulls in the WHL in 1973-74 before joining the Penguins as their radio play-by-play announcer in 1974.

Lange left Pittsburgh for one season and called games for the Washington Diplomats of the North American Soccer League in 1975-76 before returning the Penguins in 1976.

Lange called games exclusively on radio until the Penguins began simulcasting on radio and television in 1979. He worked on Pittsburgh’s television broadcasts through the end of the 2005-06 season before returning to the radio booth for the rest of his career.

“The NHL is saddened by the passing of long-time Penguins play-by-play broadcaster Mike Lange, recipient of the Hockey Hall of Fame's Foster Hewitt Award in 2001 for outstanding contributions to his profession," the League said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with his family and his many friends in the game.”