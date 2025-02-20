Lange's colorful calls brought Penguins hockey to life for Pittsburghers

Mike Lange’s voice defined generations of hockey in Pittsburgh.
The long-time play-by-play man of the Pittsburgh Penguins died Wednesday at age 76. But, throughout the NHL, he and his calls live forever.
“Mike Lange was a wordsmith – a magician behind the mic,” the Penguins said in a statement. “The Californian quickly became a quintessential Pittsburgher, and his colorful calls and smooth cadence brought Penguins hockey to life.”
A native of Sacramento, Lange’s popularity in Pittsburgh rivaled that of Mario Lemieux and Sidney Crosby. He started in 1974, left the Penguins after one season, returned in 1976-77 and stayed until retiring in 2021. In 2001, he received the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award and was inducted into the broadcasting wing of the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Before Lemieux, Lange was the Penguins. Then, after arriving in 1984, Lemieux’s best moments were narrated by Lange’s famous color.