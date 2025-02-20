Lange's colorful calls brought Penguins hockey to life for Pittsburghers

Play-by-play voice greeted fans to broadcasts with, "It's a Hockey Night in Pittsburgh!" among many familiar phrases

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Mike Lange’s voice defined generations of hockey in Pittsburgh.

The long-time play-by-play man of the Pittsburgh Penguins died Wednesday at age 76. But, throughout the NHL, he and his calls live forever.

“Mike Lange was a wordsmith – a magician behind the mic,” the Penguins said in a statement. “The Californian quickly became a quintessential Pittsburgher, and his colorful calls and smooth cadence brought Penguins hockey to life.”

A native of Sacramento, Lange’s popularity in Pittsburgh rivaled that of Mario Lemieux and Sidney Crosby. He started in 1974, left the Penguins after one season, returned in 1976-77 and stayed until retiring in 2021. In 2001, he received the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award and was inducted into the broadcasting wing of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Before Lemieux, Lange was the Penguins. Then, after arriving in 1984, Lemieux’s best moments were narrated by Lange’s famous color.

The Penguins didn’t just score. They got Lange to nearly plead for someone to:

“Shave my face with a rusty razor!”

And:

“Scratch my back with a hacksaw!”

Then, just for good measure:

“Buy Sam a drink and get his dog one, too!”

Maybe Lange would suggest to Pittsburgh:

“Let’s go hunt moose on a Harley!"

When Jaromir Jagr, Mark Recchi or Kevin Stevens scored, they were, “Smiling like a butcher’s dog.”

And the opposing goalie? Well, he didn't "know whether to cry or wind his watch,” after being “beaten like a rented mule.”

Crosby scored his first NHL goal at home against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 8, 2005. Chipping a loose puck in the crease past goalie Hannu Toivonen, he was met with, “Slap me silly, Sidney,” a refrain from Lange that punctuated plenty of Crosby’s now 609 goals.

Penguins PxP broadcaster Mike Lange's one-of-a-kind call of a Lemieux beauty

Lange is the voice of record for five Stanley Cup championships -- 1991, 1992, 2009, 2016, 2017.

But there wasn’t much to celebrate in the first two decades after the Penguins were founded in 1967. That changed on May 25, 1991, when they won 8-0 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Minnesota North Stars.

Lange wanted the Cup. And he wanted a little something to go with it:

“Oh, Lord Stanley, Lord Stanley! Bring me the brandy!”

At PPG Paints Arena, the Penguins’ home since 2010, there’s a media level on the seventh floor. Leaving one of the two elevators, you’re greeted by a mural of Lange, dotted with some of these everlasting sayings.

Since 2019, that’s been the Mike Lange media level.

To start each night game, he’d declare, “It’s a Hockey Night in Pittsburgh!”

That line lives. Just before puck drop, the Penguins have it read. Sometimes it’s a lucky fan. It's been United States military veterans. Other Pittsburgh athletes have joined, including a recent visit from former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis.

No matter how many times it’s repeated, it’s Lange’s call all the same.

Then, when the Penguins won, Lange would announce, “Elvis has just left the building!”

A recording of that one still echoes through the arena after home wins.

In Pittsburgh, there is no replacement. Nobody could have said what Lange said as authentically as Lange said it.

