Ekman-Larsson celebrated after reaching 1,000 NHL games

Oliver Ekman-Larsson was honored Saturday in Toronto for playing in his 1,000th NHL game.

The Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman reached the milestone on Wednesday at Capital One Arena in Washington and was given the full celebration before his first game back in Toronto.

In that game on Wednesday, Ekman-Larsson became the 398th player in NHL history to reach the impressive milestone.

During the pregame ceremony on Saturday, Ekman-Larsson was joined on the ice by his dad Patric, brother Kevin, and his wife and toddler son Leo for the celebration.

Teammate Morgan Rielly brought the Ekman-Larsson family flowers before the team showed a video honoring Ekman-Larsson’s achievements throughout his career.

The video included messages from current and former teammates congratulating Ekman-Larsson on the milestone.