Ekman-Larsson still has ‘that drive’ entering 1,000th NHL game with Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson won the Stanley Cup last season as an integral member of the Florida Panthers. It led him to signing a four-year contract ($3.5 million average annual value) with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

For the 33-year-old defenseman now in his 15th season, that success has not yet led him to a place where he is content with what he has accomplished.

“I think it’s the opposite,” Ekman-Larsson told NHL.com. “I feel like you win and then you get the summer, and you realize how much fun it is to win, how much fun it is to battle with the guys in the room and it gives you a purpose.

“It’s not like you didn’t have a purpose before; you’ve always said you wanted to win, but you never know if you are going to get that chance. But you work hard enough, you have a purpose every single day, it’s going to be a good chance you stand there one day, and I feel like I want to do that again. I want to have that feeling again.”

Ekman-Larsson is preparing for another milestone Wednesday -- his 1,000th NHL game -- when the Maple Leafs face the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena in Washington (7:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, SN, TVAS).

“It doesn’t feel like I’ve been around for that long,” Ekman-Larsson said. “You dream about playing one game in this league, and here I am 15 years later. You feel very fortunate that you’ve got a chance to play for a long time. It’s not easy to stick in this league, so it’s a lot of work that goes into it. You have to approach it like finding a way to get better each day, work on your game every single day and have that drive where you want to get better, because that’s how you have a long career.”

Through 17 games, Ekman-Larsson, who has 477 points (145 goals, 332 assists) during his NHL career, is thriving with the Maple Leafs, helping to solidify their blueline as part of a defense pair with Morgan Rielly.

“He’s been great,” Rielly said. “He’s kind of fit right in and played extremely well. Being his partner the last little while, I think it’s been good. We knew he had some (physicality) to his game, but I think we were surprised by it a little bit. He’s been extremely good defensively and has a great stick.”