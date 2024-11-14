Maple Leafs sport custom T-shirts, hats for Ekman-Larsson’s 1,000th NHL game

Veteran defenseman celebrated by teammates before career milestone

Maple leafs ekman larsson

© Getty Images/ Toronto Maple Leafs

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Oliver Ekman-Larsson was the man of the hour in Toronto Maple Leafs locker room on Wednesday.

The Maple Leafs sported custom T-shirts and hats before their game against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena in honor of the veteran defenseman’s 1,000th NHL game.

The shirts and hats had Ekman-Larsson’s initials with "1k" written in the letter “E" and the words “1000 games played” written on the bottom.

Ekman-Larsson autographed one of the custom hats for teammate Max Domi in the locker room.

The Capitals recognized the Swedish defenseman’s career milestone on their arena video board during the game.

Ekman-Larsson is in his 15th NHL season and first with the Maple Leafs. He played 11 seasons with the Arizona Coyotes, two seasons with the Vancouver Canucks and one season with the Florida Panthers. He helped the Panthers to their first Stanley Cup championship last season.

Short Shifts

Penguins honor Malkin’s 500th career goal with special pregame ceremony

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Penguins, Steelers star Wilson visit cancer patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital

Duchene shows off kids’ excitement after goal

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Ducks go undercover at NHL Store in NYC

Lightning coach Cooper hosts players, kids fishing trip to benefit cancer research

Sabres invite Navy veteran to read starting lineup

Ducks celebrate Military Appreciation Night with training team

Save of the Season? Binnington's big slide, outstretched stick stops sure goal

Ullmark, Swayman share special moment before matchup

Tage Thompson gifts puck to young fan with same name

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 8

PWHL unveils new uniforms for Inaugural 6 teams 

Maple Leafs visit veterans center for Remembrance Day

Berube receives standing ovation in return to St. Louis 

Tom Brady hits ice for 1st time with Tie Domi, looks sharp in hockey gear

Backlund honored for 1,000th NHL game in Calgary, all with Flames