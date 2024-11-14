Maple Leafs sport custom T-shirts, hats for Ekman-Larsson’s 1,000th NHL game

Oliver Ekman-Larsson was the man of the hour in Toronto Maple Leafs locker room on Wednesday.

The Maple Leafs sported custom T-shirts and hats before their game against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena in honor of the veteran defenseman’s 1,000th NHL game.

The shirts and hats had Ekman-Larsson’s initials with "1k" written in the letter “E" and the words “1000 games played” written on the bottom.

Ekman-Larsson autographed one of the custom hats for teammate Max Domi in the locker room.