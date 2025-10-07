NHL releases new TV spot in time for season opener

Promo is latest chapter of ‘The Next Golden Era is Now’ campaign, will air during opening night

work-from-home-pr

© NHL PR

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Who doesn’t love a work-from-home day? NHL players sure do.

On Tuesday, the NHL released its first spot of a new “The Next Golden Era is Now” campaign, “Work From Home,” that hilariously shows current NHL players longing for the change to work from home.

In their case, working from home means playing hockey in their home arena.

The 30-second promo is packed with NHL stars, all wearing business casual office apparel in a stereotypical office setting.

From Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard presenting a bar chart to Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby pouring himself a cup of coffee, the players hilariously all take turns challenging common misconceptions about working from home.

Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner of the Vegas Golden Knights, Matt Boldy of the Minnesota Wild, and Travis Sanheim of the Philadelphia Flyers are all also featured in the video.

The video ends with a cameo from none other than the eccentric Flyers mascot, Gritty, because why not?

“People say there’s too many distractions,” Sanheim says while sitting in a conference room, before the video cuts to Gritty going crazy at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

“Alright, maybe that one’s true,” Sanheim concedes.

The spot is the first of the campaign, made in collaboration with Highdive. The League will unveil additional videos throughout the season, showing top NHL players through the lens of contemporary trends and cultural conversations from the AI revolution to reality TV and “Day in the Life” TikTok trends.

“Work From Home” will debut during the opening night tripleheader games on ESPN in the U.S. and Sportsnet in Canada.

The puck drops at 5 p.m. ET when the Blackhawks face the two-time Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers; continues at 8 p.m. ET with the Penguins-New York Rangers matchup; and concludes with the Colorado Avalanche-Los Angeles Kings face-off at 10:30 p.m. ET.

