NHL releases new TV spot in time for season opener

Who doesn’t love a work-from-home day? NHL players sure do.

On Tuesday, the NHL released its first spot of a new “The Next Golden Era is Now” campaign, “Work From Home,” that hilariously shows current NHL players longing for the change to work from home.

In their case, working from home means playing hockey in their home arena.

The 30-second promo is packed with NHL stars, all wearing business casual office apparel in a stereotypical office setting.

From Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard presenting a bar chart to Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby pouring himself a cup of coffee, the players hilariously all take turns challenging common misconceptions about working from home.

Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner of the Vegas Golden Knights, Matt Boldy of the Minnesota Wild, and Travis Sanheim of the Philadelphia Flyers are all also featured in the video.