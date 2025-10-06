Fanatics, lululemon expand NHL Fan Gear Collection

Partnership now includes all 32 teams, new styles drop Oct. 8

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

After teasing fans with their merchandise last season, Fanatics and lululemon announced Monday that the companies will be expanding their collaboration for this upcoming NHL season.

Last year, the clothing groups released a special line that included 11 NHL teams. Now, that collection will include at 32 teams. The new gear will be available starting Wednesday Oct. 8.

“Fans across the League have been eagerly anticipating the expanded lululemon x Fanatics x NHL collection since we launched our partnership last year,” said Brian Jennings, NHL chief brand officer and senior executive vice president. “Our new premium collection – available for all 32 Clubs – is the perfect way for our fans to celebrate puck drop and the 2025-26 season.”

In addition to the new teams added to the collection, there will also be more than 20 new apparel styles, for both men and women, including half zips, hoodies, T-shirts and more.

Bags, bottles, hats and other accessories will also be part of the collection.

The new gear will be available at lululemon.com, Fanatics.com, NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca and the online stores of all 32 NHL teams. Select in-arena team stores will hold the apparel, as well as different Lids-operated location in nearly every NHL market, including the NHL Shop in New York City.

“Hockey is more than a game, it’s a culture and shared language that brings people together,” said Celeste Burgoyne, president, americas and global guest innovation at lululemon. “By welcoming all 32 NHL teams into our premium fan collection with Fanatics, we’re giving guests a new way to express their team pride through the elevated product they already trust us to deliver. Whether rink-side or watching from home, this gear lets fans show up with style, spirit, and a sense of belonging as we head into the 2025–26 NHL season.”

So if you need some more gear for this upcoming year (who doesn't?), look no further.

