Fanatics, lululemon expand NHL Fan Gear Collection

After teasing fans with their merchandise last season, Fanatics and lululemon announced Monday that the companies will be expanding their collaboration for this upcoming NHL season.
Last year, the clothing groups released a special line that included 11 NHL teams. Now, that collection will include at 32 teams. The new gear will be available starting Wednesday Oct. 8.
“Fans across the League have been eagerly anticipating the expanded lululemon x Fanatics x NHL collection since we launched our partnership last year,” said Brian Jennings, NHL chief brand officer and senior executive vice president. “Our new premium collection – available for all 32 Clubs – is the perfect way for our fans to celebrate puck drop and the 2025-26 season.”