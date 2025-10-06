Fanatics, lululemon expand NHL Fan Gear Collection

In addition to the new teams added to the collection, there will also be more than 20 new apparel styles, for both men and women, including half zips, hoodies, T-shirts and more.

Bags, bottles, hats and other accessories will also be part of the collection.

The new gear will be available at lululemon.com, Fanatics.com, NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca and the online stores of all 32 NHL teams. Select in-arena team stores will hold the apparel, as well as different Lids-operated location in nearly every NHL market, including the NHL Shop in New York City.

“Hockey is more than a game, it’s a culture and shared language that brings people together,” said Celeste Burgoyne, president, americas and global guest innovation at lululemon. “By welcoming all 32 NHL teams into our premium fan collection with Fanatics, we’re giving guests a new way to express their team pride through the elevated product they already trust us to deliver. Whether rink-side or watching from home, this gear lets fans show up with style, spirit, and a sense of belonging as we head into the 2025–26 NHL season.”

So if you need some more gear for this upcoming year (who doesn't?), look no further.