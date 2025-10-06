Catch up on 'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL' Season 2 before season-opening tripleheader

Pumped up for the return of hockey season? You're not alone.

On the eve of NHL opening night, which features a jam-packed tripleheader of games Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m. with the Chicago Blackhawks taking on the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on ESPN, what better way than to get ready than watching the smash docuseries "FACEOFF: Inside the NHL" on Amazon Prime Video.

Back for a second season, the gripping docuseries gives fans an in-depth look at life on and off the ice for some of the National Hockey League's biggest stars and brightest up-and-comers.

From Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers Stanley Cup title defense to Sidney Crosby fighting Father Time, the compelling series is a must-watch for hockey fans.

As you’re getting ready for puck drop on Tuesday, be sure to check out the recaps of each of the six must-see episodes by the NHL.com team:

