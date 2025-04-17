Rangers wear special warmup jerseys in honor of broadcaster Sam Rosen’s final game

The New York Rangers celebrated Sam Rosen one final time on Thursday.
The Rangers sported special Rosen warmup jerseys in honor of the broadcaster’s final game before the team played the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden.
Team celebrates play-by-play announcer’s 40-year career
The jerseys featured Rosen’s name written on the back and the No. 40, in nod to the announcer’s 40-year career calling Rangers game.
A special patch with a drawing of Rosen with a microphone and one of his signature calls, “It’s a power play goal!!!” were sewn on the front of the sweaters.
Rosen’s longtime broadcast partner, Joe Micheletti, also sported the special jersey.
Lightning head coach Jon Cooper, defenseman Victor Hedman and defenseman Ryan McDonagh, who played for the Rangers for eight seasons, presented Rosen with a signed team jersey before the game.
In August, Rosen announced this season would be his last in the broadcast booth. He started calling Rangers games in 1984. Teams throughout the league have been honoring his illustrious career all season.