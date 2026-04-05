Rangers, Sirens fans enjoy hockey doubleheader in NYC

NEW YORK -- New York Rangers fan Drew Rothman and his kids came out to Madison Square Garden to watch their team play on Saturday, then figured: Why not stay for the New York Sirens game a couple hours later?

“We didn’t know what our plans were, and when we knew that [the Sirens] game was coming tonight, I said … ‘This could be a great opportunity to support the positive movement in women’s sports,’” Rothman said at the Sirens game.

Rothman traveled from Philadelphia for the weekend with his two young kids, Langston, 12, and Henley, 7 (and a half).

With family in the New York area, it was a no-brainer to make the trip.

“When we came in here, [Langston] goes, ‘This feels like Game 7 in the playoffs,’” Rothman said of the atmosphere at the Garden. “And that’s really special. We’re so happy to be here.”

Langston – wearing his Rangers jersey – described the full day of hockey as “really cool,” and Henley echoed the same sentiment.

“My daughter is locked in, and so is my son,” Rothman said. “And that’s awesome. It’s special.”

Meanwhile, on the main concourse, Chris Knieste, 30, was unwrapping a fresh Sirens jersey, while still rocking his Rangers sweater from earlier in the day.

“To get this experience, a doubleheader, it’s as good as it gets,” Knieste said.

Knieste was at the Sirens game with his sister and his four-year-old niece. He said his family has been Rangers fans for “generations,” and added that seeing his niece have the opportunity to watch professional women’s hockey is special.

“I see it on my niece’s face, seeing it on TV or seeing women play hockey anywhere,” he said. “Women’s pro hockey is bigger and better than ever. I mean, having a game at MSG, you see the quotes on the wall, everywhere, how big of a deal this is for this venue.

“I would love to see [my niece] on skates,” he added. “I would love to see her playing hockey.”

For hockey fan Lacey Conine – who made the trip to New York from California – nothing was going to stop her from being at MSG for the hockey doubleheader, not even a trip to the emergency room.

“I was like, ‘Please just give me permission to fly,’” Conine said. “And [the doctors] said, ‘Yeah you can fly.’ So, I’m here.

“MSG is beautiful,” she added. “The history, just being here, the energy is amazing. I’ve been to hundreds of [NHL] games and it’s certainly just a very specific vibe here.”

Conine, who said she went to her first PWHL game just last weekend in Seattle, got visibly emotional when describing the enormity of having over 18,000 fans fill out Madison Square Garden for the Sirens.

“It’s indescribable. … I’ve been crying,” she said. “Emotional and powerful.”

And – with the Rangers’ win in the afternoon and the Sirens’ thrilling shootout victory in the night cap – fans at the Garden got a double dose of New York triumphs. It doesn’t get much better than that.