Rangers celebrate ‘Milestones & Moments’ throughout 100 seasons

Team holds special pregame ceremony as part of Centennial season

NYI@NYR: Sam Rosen helps Rangers celebrate 100 years of defining moments

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The New York Rangers continued to celebrate their Centennial season by taking a trip down memory lane with a group of legends on Saturday.

The team held a special pregame ceremony of “Milestones & Moments” throughout their 100 seasons before their game against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden.

Retired Rangers broadcaster Sam Rosen hosted the ceremony on the Garden ice which featured Pete Stemkowski, Ron Greschner, John Davidson, Stephane Matteau, Adam Graves, Mike Richter, Henrik Lundqvist and Derek Stepan.

Matteau’s famous double-overtime goal in Game 7 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Final against the New Jersey Devils and Lunquvist’s Game 6 save on former Montreal Canadiens forward Thomas Vanek during the 2014 Eastern Conference Final were some of the moments honored during the ceremony.

Each of the Rangers greats sported custom Centennial jerseys and held special blue sticks. After the ceremony, they saluted the crowd with their sticks.

Throughout this season, the Rangers are celebrating their Centennial season with special events. They were founded on May 15, 1926 and played their first game on Nov. 16, 1926, against the Montreal Maroons.

Related Content

Jagr cheers on Rangers at Madison Square Garden

Rangers celebrate Centennial Year with 1920s-style papers

Rangers alumni kick off Centennial season at Stock Exchange

Rangers unveil Centennial Year logo for 2025-26 season

Short Shifts

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Singer Pink takes in Devils game in New Jersey

Devils host 3 Make-A-Wish kids for practice, game

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 7

Penguins salute Ovechkin for 900th NHL goal

World Series champion Dodgers visit Kings with trophy

Dunne siblings support each other before USA-Canada women's 'Rivalry Series'

PWHL unveils team names for Seattle, Vancouver

Flames celebrate Kadri’s 1,000th NHL game 

Tony Hawk congratulates Ovechkin on 900th NHL goal

Tavares honored for 500 career goals with ceremony

Olczyk shares emotional message on ‘NHL on TNT'

Jagr cheers on Rangers at Madison Square Garden

Maple Leafs visit Sunnybrook Veterans Centre for Remembrance Day

Stars players attend ‘Monday Night Football’ for 2027 Stadium Series news

Gibson gets special gift from Ducks owners after return

Schaefer gets cheers from Martin's kids after game

Bobrovsky debuts Hockey Fights Cancer mask