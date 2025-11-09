Rangers celebrate ‘Milestones & Moments’ throughout 100 seasons

Matteau’s famous double-overtime goal in Game 7 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Final against the New Jersey Devils and Lunquvist’s Game 6 save on former Montreal Canadiens forward Thomas Vanek during the 2014 Eastern Conference Final were some of the moments honored during the ceremony.

Each of the Rangers greats sported custom Centennial jerseys and held special blue sticks. After the ceremony, they saluted the crowd with their sticks.

Throughout this season, the Rangers are celebrating their Centennial season with special events. They were founded on May 15, 1926 and played their first game on Nov. 16, 1926, against the Montreal Maroons.