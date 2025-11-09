Rangers celebrate ‘Milestones & Moments’ throughout 100 seasons

The New York Rangers continued to celebrate their Centennial season by taking a trip down memory lane with a group of legends on Saturday.
The team held a special pregame ceremony of “Milestones & Moments” throughout their 100 seasons before their game against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden.
Retired Rangers broadcaster Sam Rosen hosted the ceremony on the Garden ice which featured Pete Stemkowski, Ron Greschner, John Davidson, Stephane Matteau, Adam Graves, Mike Richter, Henrik Lundqvist and Derek Stepan.