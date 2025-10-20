Rangers celebrate Centennial Year with 1920s-style papers

Extra! Extra! Read all about it!

The New York Rangers are continuing their Centennial Year celebrations by handing out copies of “The Centennial Chronicle” outside of Madison Square Garden on Monday before the teams’ matchup with the Minnesota Wild (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NHLN, MSG).

The makeshift newspaper includes a front-page article about legendary Rangers coach and general manager Lester Patrick, who shaped the franchise’s classy reputation and famously took the ice as a backup goalie (while serving as the team’s coach) during Game 2 of the 1928 Stanley Cup Final.

The Rangers won that game in overtime, and eventually won the Cup in Game 5.