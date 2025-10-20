Rangers celebrate Centennial Year with 1920s-style papers

Blue Crew dresses up, hands out newspapers with articles about team’s history outside home arena

Rangers Centennial newspaper

© New York Rangers

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Extra! Extra! Read all about it!

The New York Rangers are continuing their Centennial Year celebrations by handing out copies of “The Centennial Chronicle” outside of Madison Square Garden on Monday before the teams’ matchup with the Minnesota Wild (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NHLN, MSG).

The makeshift newspaper includes a front-page article about legendary Rangers coach and general manager Lester Patrick, who shaped the franchise’s classy reputation and famously took the ice as a backup goalie (while serving as the team’s coach) during Game 2 of the 1928 Stanley Cup Final.

The Rangers won that game in overtime, and eventually won the Cup in Game 5.

Rangers Centennial newspaper 2

© New York Rangers

The paper also includes an article about Bill Cook, the Hockey Hall of Famer who served as the Rangers’ first captain. He also scored the first goal in franchise history in 1926.

There are also photos commemorating the Rangers’ early Stanley Cup champion teams (1928, 1933 and 1940) and a crossword puzzle for fans to fill out.

Throughout the day, members of the team’s Blue Crew were outside the Rangers’ home arena dressed as newsies from the 1920s, handing out copies of the newspaper. Monday will mark the first Centennial Night for the Rangers, honoring the birth of the franchise and the team’s early success.

They have seven more centennial nights scheduled for various games throughout the season, celebrating different eras of the team’s history.

