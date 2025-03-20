Rangers unveil Centennial Year logo for 2025-26 season

The logo is an outline of the team’s original 1926 crest. “100” is written in red in the center. The years “1926” and “2026” are written in between the current Rangers shield which features their original shade of blue. The background color of dark royal blue is in nod to the team’s shields from 1948-1976.

“The New York Rangers are one of the premier franchises, not just in the National Hockey League, but in all of professional sports,” Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury said in the team’s press release.

“Growing up as a Rangers fan – and then having the privilege of playing for the team and working in the front office – I’ve experienced how special it is to wear that iconic jersey and why it means more to have the honor of being associated with the Rangers crest. As we approach our Centennial year, we are proud and excited about the opportunity to honor our legacy with our fans.”

The Rangers were founded on May 15, 1926. Their first game was on Nov. 16, 1926, against the Montreal Maroons.