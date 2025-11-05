Jagr cheers on Rangers at Madison Square Garden

Jaromir Jagr enjoyed a night out at his old stomping grounds on Tuesday.
The retired forward attended the New York Rangers game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden.
Former New York forward shows off custom Centennial jersey in stands
© New York Rangers
Jaromir Jagr enjoyed a night out at his old stomping grounds on Tuesday.
The retired forward attended the New York Rangers game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden.
Rangers fans gave Jagr a warm welcome when he was shown on the arena video board during the first period. The former NHL star waved to the crowd and held up a custom Centennial Rangers jersey with his name and No. 88 printed on the back.
Jagr played four of his 24 NHL seasons with the Rangers from 2004-08. During the 2005-06 season, he set the franchise record for most goals (54) and points (123) in a single season.