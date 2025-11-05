Jagr cheers on Rangers at Madison Square Garden

Former New York forward shows off custom Centennial jersey in stands

Jagr Rangers game

© New York Rangers

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Jaromir Jagr enjoyed a night out at his old stomping grounds on Tuesday.

The retired forward attended the New York Rangers game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden.

Rangers fans gave Jagr a warm welcome when he was shown on the arena video board during the first period. The former NHL star waved to the crowd and held up a custom Centennial Rangers jersey with his name and No. 88 printed on the back.

Jagr played four of his 24 NHL seasons with the Rangers from 2004-08. During the 2005-06 season, he set the franchise record for most goals (54) and points (123) in a single season.

