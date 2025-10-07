Rangers' 1st NHL game remembered as 'Rolls-Royce occasion' entering Centennial season

This might have been the social event of the season -- and for New York, that's saying something.

It was almost sidebar news that the New York Rangers, under coach Lester Patrick playing their first game in franchise history, would defeat the Eddie Gerard-coached defending Stanley Cup champion Montreal Maroons 1-0 on Nov. 16, 1926.

Bill Cook, assisted by his brother, Fred (better known as Bun), scored the only goal, bouncing a shot off the ear of Maroons goalie Clint Benedict at 18:37 of the second period.

At the other end of Madison Square Garden ice, a superb Hal Winkler was unbeatable in the Rangers net, stopping 48 shots to the 42 turned aside by Benedict.