Devils participate in 'Movember' to support men's health

Hischier, Dillon, Meier grow mustaches as part of fundraising initiative

Movember Devils

© Andrew Maclean, New Jersey Devils

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Brenden Dillon is always willing to chip in for a good cause, whether it means defending a teammate on the ice or growing a mustache off it to promote the New Jersey Devils Movember initiative.

"I'm fortunate where cancer hasn't touched me, my family or any close relatives, but I've seen the impact that it has on others around the world," Dillon said. "I mean, there are so many different strands of it affecting men and women, and we're fortunate to have a platform here where people watch us on TV, and we can throw a mustache on our big ugly mugs to just make sure people talk about it.

"I started my 'stache in October because I knew I needed a head start ... it doesn't matter that I'm 34 years old. I didn't get a Sharpie out, but I've used my 'Just For Men' and have done everything to make it as dark, big and bushy as I can to raise awareness."

Nico Hischier is captain of the Devils and the clubs' Movember movement promoting men's health and is happy to have Dillon and Timo Meier on board to help raise money for the Movember Foundation.

"People do talk about men's health more but it's still a very important thing in life and I think there's a lot more people struggling than you think; I think everybody has something they're dealing with," Hischier said. "I want to raise awareness to it and in helping people become more comfortable with talking about it and just being open with whatever they're struggling with."

The Devils have raised more than $16,000 for the Movember Foundation this month.

"I think it's great," said Devils coach Sheldon Keefe. "You look across the league, I think our sport in particular has stepped up in that regard. … I think it's great awareness and I really like how our sport has embraced it."

Hischier said there are no side bets for best-looking mustache taking place among the three teammates, but he did admit that Dillon's is pretty impressive.

The last time Hischier was an active participant in the Devils Movember initiative was during his rookie season in 2017-18. The 25-year-old center, who was selected No. 1 in the 2017 NHL Draft, was one of four impactful first-year players that season, along with forwards Jesper Bratt and Blake Coleman, and defenseman Will Butcher.

"Men's health is something we want to see improve in athletes and in professional sports," Meier said. "I think this is great way to make an impact. I don't think my 'stache looks too great, but it's for good cause."

During November, fans can also do their part in helping the team reach their fundraising goal, and at the same time earn a chance to win exclusive prizes by visiting the team page on the Movember website.

