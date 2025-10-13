Canadiens show Hutson love after signing new contract

Teammates swarm young defenseman in celebration at morning skate

Hutson celebration at morning skate

© Montreal Canadiens

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Big contracts call for big hugs for Lane Hutson.

During morning skate on Monday -- not long after the Montreal Canadiens announced Hutson’s eight-year, $70.8 million contract -- everyone on the ice swarmed the young defenseman in celebration.

Hutson, who was voted the winner of the Calder Trophy last season as the League’s rookie of the year, got hugs and high-fives from all his teammates and coaches after the announcement.

The 21-year-old recorded 66 points (six goals, 60 assists) in 82 games last season. He broke Chris Chelios' Canadiens record for most points by a first-year defenseman (64 in 1984-85).

He was Montreal's second Calder Trophy winner in the expansion era (since 1967-68) after goalie Ken Dryden, who won the award in the 1971-1972 season.

Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes commented on the contract after it was announced on Monday.

"I had a conversation with Lane over the weekend, and he had talked about his view on things," Hughes said. "It struck me he wanted to make sure we understood how much he wanted to be here and how hard he was going to work. … The kind of person he is, how committed he is to being his best version of himself, but also being the best version of a teammate.”

The Canadiens play their home opener against the Seattle Kraken at Bell Centre on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, KONG, KHN) after going 2-1-0 on a season-opening three-game road trip.

NHL.com columnist Nicholas J. Cotsonika contributed to this report

