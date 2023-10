You never know who you might run into at the supermarket.

Recently, Toronto Maple Leafs teammates Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner went undercover at a Sobeys grocery store in Toronto to prank unsuspecting customers.

In a video posted by the team on social media, the two forwards dressed up as Sobeys employees and had to do what they were told through an earpiece, Impractical Jokers style. Telling them what to do behind the scenes were teammates Morgan Rielly and William Nylander.